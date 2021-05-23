Political notebook: Legislature enters final week

Session notes: The budget bills have all been sent to the governor, but the Oklahoma Legislature still has some work to do.

On Monday, the House is expected to hear a new measure that would regulate virtual charter schools and the final draft of a major overhaul of the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

Both bills also would have to go to the Senate, which wouldn’t be able to vote on them until at least Wednesday.

The House also has to vote on the final version of a school funding measure that would send $38 million to brick-and-mortar charter and traditional public schools with low property tax bases.

The Legislature must adjourn by Friday but could finish up a day or two early.

Among the bills mostly overlooked in this year’s legislative shuffle is Senate Bill 1057, which passed the House and Senate last week and is now on the governor’s desk.

SB 1057 authorizes tag agencies to issue Real ID-compliant driver’s licenses and IDs and, perhaps most remarkably, allow renewals for up to eight years.