Politcal notebook: Non-partisan primary push starts in Oklahoma

Primarily speaking: With Oklahoma’s June 28 primary elections approaching, a campaign to replace them with an open primary similar to those in California, Alaska and other states has been launched.

Unmute Oklahoma has an online petition organizers say will be used to build support for open primaries. A mobile billboard, debuted Thursday in Tulsa, will set up in locations across the state over the coming weeks.

Unmute Oklahoma is associated with a national organization called Open Primaries.

In open primaries, all candidates go on a single ballot. Generally, there is a runoff if no candidate receives a majority. Some open primaries used ranked choice voting, in which voters list their top choices in order, to facilitate what is sometimes called an automatic runoff.

The main argument for open primaries is that it gives everyone a chance to vote and more candidates to choose from. A large share of Oklahomans, for instance, will have no say in choosing their legislator this year because the outcome will be decided in a primary.

The main argument against open primaries is that it tends to favor parties with fewer nominees to split the vote.

Former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards, now a Princeton University professor and an advocate of open primaries, said that’s the point.

“It’s the people’s government, not the parties’,” he said by telephone on Friday.

Edwards, and others, argue that closed primaries leave general election voters with candidates, usually two, chosen by partisan extremists. In many cases, people have to switch party affiliation to have any say at all.

“People ought to have as many choices as possible,” Edwards said. “They ought to have options. Instead they’ve got to choose between a couple of people the parties have picked.”

Campaigns and elections: The Tulsa Regional Chamber of Commerce announced several Republican legislative primary endorsements, including State Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, in SD 10, which includes part of Sand Springs; Todd Gollihare in SD 12, which includes Sapulpa and far west Tulsa County; Sen. Bill Haste, R-Broken Arrow; John Kane in HD 11, which includes northernmost Tulsa County; Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, whose newly-drawn district includes Glenpool and Bixby; state Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, whose districts includes western Tulsa County; and Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow.

One of the three candidates in the GOP state treasurer primary is in trouble.

David Hooten resigned as Oklahoma County clerk last week following allegations of harassment and the broadcast of a recording in which he tells employees they’re going on a team-building exercise that includes alcohol and gambling. Hooten also says he’s genetically altered to make him impervious to alcohol.

National Right to Life endorsed U.S. Sen. James Lankford, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Attorney General John O’Connor.

Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma endorsed Ryan Walters for state superintendent of schools.

Barry Goldwater Jr. endorsed O’Connor.

Eight of the 14 Republicans in the 2nd Congressional District primary have signed a pledge to support term limits.

Lunch pails: Oklahoma had 40,200 more people on non-farm payrolls in May than during the same month a year ago, the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics reported. That was an increase of 2.5%, to 1.68 million.

Nevada had the largest year-over-year increase, 7.1%, and Wisconsin the smallest, 1.9%.

Bottom line: Receipts to the general revenue fund, state government’s primary operating account, came in at 39% above projections in May, and are 25% ahead of expectations for the first 11 months of fiscal year 2022.

Meanwhile, the state’s Board of Equalization certified a balanced fiscal year 2023 budget, with revenue of $11.9 billion and expenditures of $10.9 billion.

— Randy Krehbiel,

Tulsa World

