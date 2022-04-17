Police want public input on plan to install license plate reader cameras

Tulsa Crime Stoppers and the police department have released the dates of upcoming town hall meetings to discuss the city’s plan to install license plate reader cameras.

The next meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Client Service Center of Tulsa Tech Lemely Campus, 3638 S. Memorial Ave.

Twenty-five motion-activated cameras are being provided to the city at no cost as part of a year-long pilot program in partnership with Flock Safety and the National Police Foundation.

The motion-activated cameras can read license plates and identify vehicles by their make, model, color and other distinguishing characteristics, but cannot be used to track a vehicle’s speed or to assist in the repossession of vehicles.

The cameras are not monitored 24/7, but instead are reviewed as needed to help solve crimes or to assist police during Amber and Silver alerts.

The cameras will be clearly marked and visible to the public, police say, and information gathered from them cannot be used as the sole probable cause to stop a vehicle. Police have already held public meetings about the cameras they plan to install in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue and 31st Street and Garnett Avenue neighborhoods.

The license plate reader cameras are a separate initiative from the city’s proposed Real Time Information Center. The Information Center would be equipped with video cameras that would be monitored 24 hours a day seven days a week.

The upcoming public meetings on the license plate reader program begin at 5:30 p.m:

April 25: Church of the Resurrection, 4804 S. Fulton Ave.

April 28: Rudisill Library, 1520 N. Hartford Ave.

