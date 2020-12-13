Police union not connected to dark money campaign used in city council races, Tulsa FOP leader says

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Secrist offered a similar explanation.

“I know that they work with municipalities, departments all over the country doing the same thing,” Secrist said.

Stockstill, who was a candidate for the 1st Congressional District, has said previously that he was contacted by API directly and that Tulsa’s police union was not behind the PACs’ engagement in the City Council races.

For Wright, it all adds up to too many coincidences.

“They just randomly picked Tulsa, Oklahoma? I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel like we’ve been in the national news for defunding our police, because we’re not,” Wright said. “We’re literally not doing that. There is nobody doing that in any position of government at any level in the state of Oklahoma and not in the city of Tulsa.”

In the end, the dark money effort failed. Wright defeated Justin Van Kirk to earn a second term, and Arthrell unseated incumbent Cass Fahler. Van Kirk and Fahler each were endorsed by the FOP and received contributions from the union’s political action committee.