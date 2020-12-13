Police union not connected to dark money campaign used in city council races, Tulsa FOP leader says

Tulsa’s Fraternal Order of Police had nothing to do with a dark money campaign that produced ads that distorted and misrepresented the positions of two Tulsa City Council candidates the union opposed, the organization’s leader said.
Dark money refers to expenditures on behalf of campaigns without the original source of the funds being disclosed.
The Tulsa World reported in October that a Columbus, Ohio-based political action committee was behind a series of over-the-top mailers that portrayed District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright as a carpetbagging liberal whose values don’t align with Tulsa’s, and made District 5 candidate Mykey Arthrell out to be an extremist who supported defunding the police.
The PAC, Accountability Project Institute, created a local spinoff, Accountability Project Oklahoma, that was led by Tulsa Police Department volunteer chaplain Danny Stockstill.
“We don’t have anything to do with the Accountability Project,” said Mark Secrist, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 93.
But the union has worked with Communications Counsel, a Columbus, Ohio-based consulting firm that provides services for API and shares the same mailing address. The union is the first organization listed on Communications Counsel’s website under clients. The web page includes a quote from former FOP Chairman Jerad Lindsey, who died in October, thanking the firm for its work.
“I wanted to say thank you for what an outstanding job you did for us. You were able to take a very negative situation and manage it in such a way that my organization came out the other side stronger and better respected within our community,” Lindsey wrote.
Secrist said Lindsey was thanking Communications Counsel for the work it did for the union during the 2017 trial of former Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby. Shelby was found not guilty of first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher.
“Because they are crisis communicators, we did some work with them,” Secrist said. “We had an officer that was falsely accused ... and we fought and made sure her name was cleared.”
Mark Weaver with Communications Counsel told the Tulsa World in October that the company had not consulted with the FOP about its work for Accountability Project Oklahoma and that Lindsey’s remarks were not a reference to the City Council races.
Weaver said Accountability Project Institute identifies issues to focus on by traveling the country and gathering news reports on local and state issues.
“When we saw what’s happening in Tulsa, we were pleased to work with Danny Stockstill, who we know impressed a lot of people with his congressional race in 2018,” Weaver said.
Support Local Journalism
Secrist offered a similar explanation.
“I know that they work with municipalities, departments all over the country doing the same thing,” Secrist said.
Stockstill, who was a candidate for the 1st Congressional District, has said previously that he was contacted by API directly and that Tulsa’s police union was not behind the PACs’ engagement in the City Council races.
For Wright, it all adds up to too many coincidences.
“They just randomly picked Tulsa, Oklahoma? I don’t know about you, but I don’t feel like we’ve been in the national news for defunding our police, because we’re not,” Wright said. “We’re literally not doing that. There is nobody doing that in any position of government at any level in the state of Oklahoma and not in the city of Tulsa.”
In the end, the dark money effort failed. Wright defeated Justin Van Kirk to earn a second term, and Arthrell unseated incumbent Cass Fahler. Van Kirk and Fahler each were endorsed by the FOP and received contributions from the union’s political action committee.
“Was it worth it?” Wright said. “From what I can tell, every campaign they (API) tried to undermine won. So to me, it tells me the citizens of Tulsa don’t want this level of politicking, of mudslinging and nastiness in our local government and in our local elections.
“I had (someone) contact me and say, ‘I wasn’t planning to vote for you, but I got so many of those nasty mailers, it changed my mind.’”
