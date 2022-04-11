Police to hold second public meeting on license plate reader cameras

The second in a series of public meetings on Tulsa Police Department’s plan to install license plate reader cameras is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ellen Ochoa Elementary, 12000 E. 31st St.

The meeting will be held in both English and Spanish.

TPD late last year entered into an agreement with Flock Safety to use 25 cameras throughout the city as part of a year-long pilot program in partnership with the National Police Foundation. There is no cost to the city.

The motion-activated cameras can read license plates and identify vehicles by their make, model, color and other distinguishing characteristics, but cannot be used to track a vehicle’s speed or to assist in the repossession of vehicles.

The cameras are not monitored 24/7, but instead provide still images that can be reviewed as needed to help solve crimes or to assist police during Amber and Silver alerts.

“We are planning meetings specifically in the areas of where the cameras are going up just so that the residents can come and hear what the cameras are all about, but most importantly be able to ask their questions and give their concerns,” said Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

The nonprofit is partnering with TPD to educate the public about the initiative.

Tulsa police have already announced plans to install license plate cameras in the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood, and Gilbert said she expects that cameras will also be placed in the 32st Street and Memorial Avenue area.

“All the areas that the Tulsa police are placing these have been strategically decided where there has been just not an uptick in crime but where there has been a steady increase in crime,” Gilbert said.

In a separate but related development, Police Chief Wendell Franklin has announced his desire to create a Real Time Crime Center, which police are calling a Real Time Information Center. That entity would use video cameras that rolled 24/7 and were actively monitored by sworn officers and civilians.

The intent is to use the technology as a force-multiplier. Cameras would be placed in high-crime areas as well as at special events and other larger gatherings.

Franklin and Mayor G.T. Bynum have pledged that cameras would not be placed in neighborhoods without the public's knowledge and input.

Police have said previously that the license-plate reader cameras would be used in areas where violent crime is prevalent. The hope, police say, is to demonstrate how technology can help law enforcement do its job better.

"They will help solve the crimes, but is it going to help decrease (crime) is going to be the goal — the tangible goal," Gilbert said.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office also plans to install license plate readers in unincorporated areas of the county as part of the pilot program.

