Police to hold public meeting Tuesday to explain plans to install license plate reader cameras

The Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday will hold the first in a series of public meetings to explain its plan to implement a camera system to identify vehicles by their license plate numbers and other distinguishing characteristics.

TPD is partnering with Tulsa Crime Stoppers to host the meeting, which will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Spirit Life Church, 5345 S. Peoria Ave.

“One thing we would hate to happen is that people have these preconceived notions or misconceptions about what TPD is wanting to do with these cameras,” said City Councilor Jayme Fowler, whose district includes the Hope Valley neighborhood. “And it is just good to have a healthy dialogue and dispel some of the concerns and myths around what TPD is wanting to do with the cameras there at 61st and Peoria.”

Police Chief Wendell Franklin said earlier this month that the 61st Street and Peoria Avenue neighborhood — an area long plagued by violent crime — would be the first place cameras are installed.

Mayor G.T. Bynum in December signed a memorandum of understanding on behalf of the Police Department with Flock Safety to provide the cameras.

Bynum and Franklin have pledged that the city would consult with residents before police install cameras in a neighborhood.

The license plate reader program is a partnership between Flock Safety, Axon Enterprises, Inc., and the National Police Foundation to participate in a year-long study on the effectiveness of the technology.

Under the terms of the agreement, Flock Safetywill provide Tulsa police with 25 cameras for one year at no cost.

The motion-activated cameras will not record video or audio but instead take still images. The cameras will be clearly marked and police will not be monitoring them in real time.

Flock Safety spokeswoman Holly Beilin has said the cameras cannot be used to clock a vehicle’s speed, check a vehicle’s registration or assist in the repossession of a vehicle.

Tulsa Police policies, meanwhile, restrict officers from using the alerts they will receive from the camera system as the sole probable cause to stop a vehicle.

Police have said previously that they plan to install cameras in high-crime areas of the city, with six to nine cameras to be used in and around 61st Street and Peoria Avenue.

Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director Karen Gilbert said Tuesday’s meeting won’t focus exclusively on the new camera system.

She said she plans to speak about the initiatives TPD and Crime Stoppers are partnering on to prevent crime and open lines of communication between residents and the police.

“It’s all about everybody working together and making that area a safer place to live, work and play,” Gilbert said.

The Police Department is in the early stages of establishing a Real Time Information Center that would include installing video cameras in different parts of town that would be monitored 24/7 by sworn officers and civilians.

A fully deployed, state-of-the-art center is estimated to cost $7 million to $8 million.

Franklin has said that figure would cover the build-out and equipment needed to operate the center in the Police Courts Building, with additional annual expenses tied to personnel and software updates.

The license plate reader program is intended in part to provide the public with a better understanding of how technology can be used to prevent crime and keep the community safe, according to police

