Police, social service agencies to reach out to homeless community next week

Tulsa police will partner with social service agencies next week to gather information about homelessness in the community.

“Operation Direct and Connect” brings together officers and case workers to engage persons experiencing homelessness. The goal is to use the information compiled to inform policy decisions while at the same time directing those in need to social services.

“We have a lot of data, but we also have a lot of theories and guesses. Since we are already interacting with people experiencing homelessness because of calls, we want to take it a step further," Tulsa Police Capt. Shellie Seibert said in a press release. "Our team continues to collect more information during this round of outreach to better understand the magnitude of the homelessness problem and the unique circumstances of each person.

“We want to use the new information to update our solutions to help reduce the number of people experiencing homelessness, and hopefully give us more solutions to prevent it. You can’t have solutions until you understand the problems.”