Police chief says he 'can always use help,' but independent monitor is not the answer

Police Chief Wendell Franklin’s not sure what Tulsa would gain by establishing an Office of the Independent Monitor to oversee the Police Department.

But he acknowledges that he could use a little help from time to time.

“I can always use help. I would love for somebody else to make all of the decisions regarding discipline, because those are very difficult, very tough to deal with,” Franklin said in an interview with the Tulsa World last month.

However, "I think if we are going to spend money, that we spend money on something that is going to be helpful, and OIMs have not proven to be helpful in any way, shape or form.”

City leaders aren’t close to establishing any kind of independent police oversight program, but the issue could become a subject of conversation again this year.

An attempt by city councilors to put the OIM on the ballot in the form of a City Charter amendment failed for the second time in March because of a lack of votes. The nine-member City Council did, however, decide to take another look at the possibility of establishing an oversight program through a city ordinance.

No promises were made — councilors have been split on the idea since Mayor G.T. Bynum first proposed it in January 2019 — but they did agree to talk.

Bynum indicated that he’d participate in the conversation and said he looked forward to hearing from Franklin.

“I will always work with my colleagues on the City Council to try to find common ground,” Bynum said last month. “I have already met with Councilor (Lori) Decter Wright along these lines, and I am eager for my colleagues to hear directly from Chief Franklin on all the work he and his leadership team have done in the spirit of high standards and accountability for the Tulsa Police Department.”

In his interview with the Tulsa World, Franklin gave no indication that he is unwilling to discuss an Office of the Independent Monitor with councilors. But he was clear in his belief that such programs don’t prevent the kinds of incidents that have made headlines locally and nationally in the last few years.

“I do have an issue with OIMs in general, because they haven’t proven to do anything; OIMs don’t stop things from happening,” Franklin said. “They would not have stopped this LaDonna Paris incident from happening. It didn’t stop George Floyd from happening. Minnesota has had an OIM.

“All of these other cities have had OIMs, and it doesn’t stop these high-profile incidents from happening. I am all about trying to find ways that make us better as a department, and I just don’t see it through various versions of OIM.”

A Tulsa police officer is under investigation for her handling of an encounter with Paris, a 70-year-old woman who was in a manic episode. Floyd was killed in 2020 when a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck and back for more than nine minutes.

Bynum’s stated reason for proposing an OIM was to increase transparency, provide accountability, and develop trust between officers and the community they protect.

He said then that the only time there is a public discussion of use-of-force allegations is when the District Attorney’s Office files criminal charges or someone files a civil lawsuit against the city.

“Internal Affairs investigations are conducted confidentially, and citizens don’t have a means of verifying results,” Bynum said. “I think we owe it to the citizens and to the officers to do better.”

Franklin argues that that kind of information — statistics and other details on officers disciplined, use-of-force incidents and more — is already available on the Police Department’s website.

“We do redact names and all of that, but we do have the numbers that show what we’re doing,” he said.

Franklin described TPD’s website as “horrible” but said he’s working to make it better and more easily accessible to the public.

“I think showing that data where it is living and breathing and people can access it at any time, I do think that is necessary,” he said. “And I certainly think that that might calm a lot of people’s fears about what is transpiring in this Police Department.”

Bynum’s OIM proposal went through several iterations before the final version was considered by city councilors in 2019. That version essentially would have given an independent monitor the authority to audit police Internal Affairs reports on use-of-force incidents and other officer-involved matters.

The proposal did not give the OIM the authority to discipline officers.

Bynum’s plan was never voted on by the City Council because some councilors and some members of the public wanted the OIM to be given more authority, including subpoena power and the ability to initiate its own investigations.

Bynum later pulled the proposal, citing councilors’ inability to get a majority in support of it.

Franklin said the Police Department has an incredible Internal Affairs Department that works every day “to ensure that the integrity of this department is maintained through doing robust investigations.”

“I am hoping that we have turned a corner within our department where everyone internally sees what is taking place and falls in line,” he added.

“There has been a number of discipline cases that I have been involved in where a person has been either terminated, suspended or demoted, and unfortunately — I guess unfortunately — the public doesn’t see all of that.”

