The leaders of a north Tulsa neighborhood association and the former longtime city councilor for the area aren’t happy about a planned tiny-home village for individuals transitioning out of homelessness.

The City Lights Village is to be built in three phases on 22.3 acres south of 46th Street North and east of Peoria Avenue. The village will ultimately comprise 25 triplexes covering approximately 10 acres.

The gated village will also have a community center, gardens and a laundry facility. Wrap-around services will be available to residents, who will pay approximately $400 a month to live in the 400-square-foot homes.

“Someplace else is fine, but not in my neighborhood. Not in a good, wholesome neighborhood. We are trying to upgrade, not downgrade,” said Jane Malone, president of the Chamberlain Area Neighbors Association.

Malone, who hosted a neighborhood meeting on the project Saturday, said the village would decrease property values in the area and increase foot traffic.

“I don’t know if they have cars or not,” she said. “And I don’t know if they have jobs or not. I do know that centralizing a homeless population is not good.”

Ira Bryant, vice president of the Chamberlain Area Neighbors Association, said she is concerned that City Lights Village will be the first of many housing projects for the homeless built in north Tulsa.

“I think the purpose is to shift all homelessness to us,” Bryant said. “Then people will say, well, you are already established out there, so why not increase it, and then they will start buying up people’s property because they will be willing to sell. They are not willing to live by this.

“We are going to end up with all of the homelessness in north Tulsa, and everyone else’s homes and lives will be safe.”

In fact, a similar tiny-home community, Eden Village of Tulsa, is planned for 1201 S. 61st West Ave. Like City Lights Village, it will rent homes to the formerly homeless and provide wraparound services.

Many people who are homeless receive some type of benefits, such as Social Security and disability, that could be used to pay for such affordable housing.

Eden Village will be built in City Council District 4. City Lights Village will be in Council District 1, which is represented by Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, a strong supporter of the project.

“I am not going to support projects that are going to make District 1 the capital of tiny homes,” Hall-Harper said. “I am not going to support efforts like that, but we all — when I say ‘we,’ I am talking about all districts in the city — have to help solve the problems that we are dealing with, and that is affordable housing.”

Her predecessor on the City Council, Jack Henderson, believes the project would set the north Tulsa community back decades.

“If this is such a really great idea to happen, then put it somewhere else,” Henderson said. “That is my take on it, because I guarantee you … that if anybody talked about putting 75 tiny houses at 46th Street and South Peoria Avenue, it wouldn’t fly.”

City Lights Village and Eden Village are allowed by right under the city’s zoning code. The Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission on Wednesday will consider whether to recommend approval of City Lights Village’s preliminary plat, with final sign-off required by the City Council and mayor.

Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, said she has visited and studied tiny home villages across the country and has found no evidence that they decrease property values or increase crime.

“My whole life I have been taught to love my neighbors and to care for others. Since I was a little girl, ‘love your neighbors, care for others,’” Grounds said. “City Lights believes in that fully — that we are created for community and people need and desire community and there are people in our city who are suffering — and so we are stepping into that.

“This is going to be … a beautiful 25-triplex community where there are gardens and paths and all of these beautiful things. It will be gated; it is going to be safe.”Grounds, like Hall-Harper, said solving the city’s homelessness crisis will require a communitywide effort that will include building housing across the city.

“Honestly, we need these in every district,” she said.

