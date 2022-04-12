Plan to open public ice rinks in former Macy's building advances

The Tulsa Oilers are a step closer to opening a team practice and public ice rink in the former Macy’s building at the Tulsa Promenade mall.

The city Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 on Tuesday to approve a special exception to the zoning code to allow the construction of the facility inside the 180,000-square-foot building.

BOA Chairman Austin Bond said he was happy to see the building find a use.

“I grew up going to the BOK Center and the Williams Center Forum, being able to skate there,” he said. “I am excited I can have a place to take my kiddos to ice skate.”

Oilers owner Andy Scurto told the Tulsa World last week that the team plans to install two ice rinks for team practice and public use, a sports bar, a snack shop, and team offices and locker rooms.

The facility could also be used for youth hockey and special events and would accommodate 500 to 600 spectators, he said.

The special exception allows the space to be used for large commercial assembly and entertainment involving more than 250 people.

Scurto told the board on Tuesday that he would guess the facility would be open for business in about 18 months, “seeing how construction projects are going these days with (the) supply chain and everything.”

BOA member Burlinda Radney said she was surprised that the board had heard no opposition to the project.

“But I can’t imagine that this would be any more in terms of its sort of activity level than Christmas (at the mall),” she said.

Scurto said after the meeting that he was pleased with how quickly the board approved his application.

“It was seven hours of sitting there and five minutes of, ‘Yeah, that’s a neat idea, sounds like fun. Approved,’” he said.

The only remaining step before construction could begin is for the city to approve his engineering plans to remove the columns in the building, Scurto said.

The Oilers would continue to play its games at the BOK Center. The team also has a practice facility at 6413 S. Mingo Road.

Scurto, owner of NL Sports LLC, purchased the Oilers, an ECHL AA hockey team, in September. Scurto is from Saratoga, California, a San Jose suburb.

The Macy’s store closed in 2017. In the last year, the Board of County Commissioners considered purchasing the building — going as far as to sign a nonbinding letter of intent to that effect — to make it the new home of the Tulsa County Election Board, but that deal fell through.

