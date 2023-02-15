A plan to build the city’s first tiny home village for formerly homeless people advanced on Wednesday as the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission approved a preliminary plat for City Lights Village in north Tulsa.

A preliminary plat is a document that sets out where utilities, easements, rights of way and other infrastructure elements of a project will be located on the property.

The issue before planning commissioners was whether the preliminary plat met all applicable regulations, including those in the zoning code and subdivision regulations — not whether the proposed use for the property is allowed on the site.

After a nearly two-hour hearing in which more than a dozen people spoke in opposition to the 75-unit complex, commissioners voted 5-1 to approve the preliminary plat. The final plat, once completed, would have to be accepted by the City Council and the mayor before it is official.

“As staff has said, and as reiterated — does the preliminary plat comply with the rules, the regulations, the notices? And the answer is, it does,” TMAPC Chairman Michael Covey said before casting his vote of approval. “I mean, this is not a zoning question, and we are not the City Council.

“It’s not, from my standpoint, it’s not a political question. It’s: We’re the Planning Commission, and does the preliminary plat in fact comply with those rules, regulations and applicable notices, and as the technical staff has said, it does.”

Commissioner Mike Craddock voted not to approve the plat. He declined to comment when asked why.

City Lights Village is to be built in three phases on 22.3 acres south of 46th Street North and east of Peoria Avenue. The village will ultimately comprise 25 triplexes covering approximately 10 acres. Each triplex will be made up of three tiny homes, and each unit will hold no more than two people.

The gated village will also have a community center, gardens and a laundry facility. Wrap-around services will be available to residents, who will pay approximately $400 a month to live in the 400-square-foot homes.

Nathan Foster, senior planner with the Indian Nations Council of Governments, which staffs the Planning Commission, told commissioners at the start of the meeting that under the city's zoning code multifamily units are allowed by right on the proposed site.

“If you tear down your single-family home and you want to build a new single-family home, you don’t have to come ask the Planning Commission or your neighbors for permission; you have the right to do that based on the zoning that is there,” Foster said. “And this particular developer has acquired a piece of property that was zoned for what they would like to do. As long as they comply with all of the regulations, they don’t have to ask for any more permission.”

Undeterred, speakers rose to express their dissatisfaction with the project and to encourage planning commissioners to either reject the plat or postpone the vote until north Tulsa residents could learn more about the project and meet with City Lights officials.

Miracle Cooper was one of several north Tulsa residents who said the area has its own challenges, including a lack of basic services, and yet once again finds itself being asked to accept a project it never asked for.

“I don’t have a problem with the homeless having homes. It’s just that it’s like a set-up for failure,” Cooper said. "There is nothing for these people. I am about the people, and we don’t have anything to offer them. We don’t have enough resources for the community as it is.”

Angela Chambers said it was not right that neighborhood residents were not included in the planning process.

“It’s unfair … to continue to just do whatever to north Tulsa, and today we say no,” Chambers said. “We need to have a conversation about what happens to us in north Tulsa.”

State Rep. Regina Goodwin questioned whether City Lights plans to stop at 75 units. She noted that 13 acres of the village could potentially be rezoned to allow for more triplexes.

“I think this is the sucker punch before the knockout,” Goodwin said.

Sarah Grounds, executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, said after the meeting that there are no plans to expand the village beyond the 25 triplexes.

“The front will be the orchards and the gardens and stuff like that. If we wanted to rezone, we could try to,” Grounds said. “Obviously, all of their voices could stop that if that is something they wanted to do in the future.”

She also explained that she did not attend a neighborhood association meeting on the proposed development on Saturday because she did not believe it would have provided the proper venue “to have conversations that answered questions.”

“We are doing smaller meetings with five or so people and will give a tour. We will offer to show them and talk to them about stuff, and we are happy to do that as many times as necessary, and I have said that from the beginning,” Grounds said.

Individuals interested in learning more about City Lights Village or taking a tour of the property can email village@citylightsok.org.

Construction of City Lights Village is expected to begin this year, Grounds said, but no opening date has been set.

The development is one of two tiny home villages for the homeless planned in Tulsa. Eden Village of Tulsa will be built at 1201 S. 61st West Ave. in City Council District 4.