PGA of America official explains organization's request that city cover $100,000 in PGA security costs

After the success of this year’s PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club, the last thing Bryan Karns wanted to see unfold was a kerfuffle over who should cover security costs for the event.

But that’s exactly what’s transpired, and so Karns — an Oklahoma native and championship director for the PGA of America — took time Monday to explain how it came to be that the organization asked the city to pay $100,000 of its $225,000 security bill.

It was all part of a routine discussion with Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis and others after the PGA Championship in May.

“It’s absolutely a part of our postmortem (at every tournament) that … there are some bills that cost way more than we expected and some bills that cost way less. We just work through it,” Karns said.

The cost of security, it turned out, was one of the bills that was higher than expected.

“What we asked for wasn’t anything other than, ‘Hey, is there anything you can do about this?’” Karns said.

Earlier this month, Sidorakis took that request to the City Council, where it received a mixed reception. Councilors are scheduled to vote on the waiver Wednesday night.

“It’s interesting, because it’s sort of taken on this life of its own on something that almost every other market that we go to, nine times out of 10, will say, 'Hey, look, we understand. Here is a cost that we have the ability to subsidize,'" Karns said.

The PGA of America typically does not seek incentives from communities when choosing a site for its PGA Championship, Karns said. Such was the case in Tulsa.

“There is nothing on the front end. The city doesn’t bid on this event. So there wasn’t anything done on the front end that they might do for a BMX or somebody else to say, 'Hey, we are going to provide something to you as a way to help offset some of your costs,'” Karns said. “The reality is, it’s a backwards way of doing things, because we are probably not doing ourselves any favors.

"The alternative would be we say: Southern Hills, we are not going to come to Tulsa unless you guarantee us $500,000 from the city. But we don’t do that, because we feel like we want to go to great golf courses. We feel like things, if we are in the right market, people are going to want to support us. So that is the approach.”

Karns said there is no doubt the city got a big financial boost from the event, which turned Tulsa into the center of the golf world from May 16-22.

“I sat in the merchandise shop with Mayor (G.T.) Bynum, and he was blown away because he saw thousands of people pour into this merchandise show, and he knew that those were tax dollars,” Karns said. “And that is great. That is what we want to be doing.”

The city’s July sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission — which reflects sales made in the second half of May and the first half of June — shows that collections increased by $2 million over the same period last year.

The BMX Legacy Nationals and Ironman triathlon were held in Tulsa about the same time as the PGA.

The city’s hotel/motel tax collections for May, as reflected in the city’s June and July reports, were up $600,000, a significant increase over the same months last year.

Karns said the City Council’s vote on Wednesday won’t have an impact on whether the PGA Championship comes back to Tulsa.

“We don’t go into markets and demand anything. We just say, ‘Hey, on the back end we are going to ask.’ If you don’t want to do it, it’s OK,” he said. “We are going to pay the bill.”

More than anything, it seems, Karns doesn’t want the issue to overshadow what is widely regarded as a big win for the city.

“Every city councilor is well within their right to vote against it,” he said. “That doesn’t change a thing on our part, particularly for me, who is from the area, and again, extremely proud of what we were able to accomplish there.”

