PGA foundation donates $250,000 to improve Tulsa's public golf courses

The PGA Championship comes to Southern Hills Country Club in three weeks, but Monday brought its own big golf news.

PGA of America announced that it is donating $250,000 to a public-private effort to improve conditions at the city’s municipal golf courses.

The announcement marks a major milestone in a campaign championed by local golfers and several city councilors to get the city to step up and properly maintain its golf courses.

In a press conference at Page Belcher Golf Course, Mayor G.T. Bynum pledged that going forward the city will provide the funding necessary to ensure that the golf courses are properly maintained.

“We want the donor community to know that when they invest in our facilities, they are going to be well-maintained for years to come,” he said.

After years of failing to adequately fund routine maintenance and improvements to the facilities, the City Council earlier this year approved $1 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for golf course improvements. The funding is contingent on the community raising $1 million in matching funds.

Monday’s announcement is the first major step toward reaching that private fundraising goal, and the timing is no coincidence.

“We hope it inspires others to lean in and help maximize the $1 million matching funds grant the city of Tulsa has (provided),” said Kennie Sims, senior director of the PGA’s REACH Impact Foundation.

The nonprofit’s work includes A Place to Play, a program that provides funding to restore and maintain municipal golf courses across the country.

The REACH Impact Foundation will also establish a junior golf league in Tulsa and provide services to veterans through its HOPE — Helping Our Patriots Everywhere — program.

The private fundraising effort is being led by a Citizens Golf Advisory Committee established by the city to examine what improvements need to be made to the golf courses and the best path forward to ensuring that they are maintained in the long term.

Committee members include Ken MacLeod, publisher of Golf Oklahoma Magazine; Nick Sidorakis, general manager of Southern Hills Country Club; Randy Heckenkemper, one of the top golf course architects in the state; and Pat Connelly, an avid golfer and former city budget director.

“To raise the million dollars as a grassroots effort, that will take all Tulsans to support the goals and raise the money,” Sidorakis said. “Whether it’s a dollar, $10, $100 or thousands, we need your support.”

The city’s four 18-hole courses — two at Page Belcher and two at Mohawk Park — have been operated by a private company since 2008. Prior to the change, course conditions were deteriorating significantly, and the city was losing upwards of $1 million annually.

The switch to a private operator, however, has not resolved all of the city’s problems with its golf courses.

The private contractor, Troon Golf Management — formerly Billy Casper Golf — is responsible for the operation and maintenance of the golf courses, with the city providing only minimal subsidies and occasional capital investments.

In recent years, the city has allocated $75,000 a year to its golf fund.

Bynum said Monday that the $150,000 for golf course maintenance he included in his fiscal year 2024 budget is what he was asked to provide for ongoing maintenance.

Park and Recreation Department Director Anna America said the city’s future funding for golf course maintenance would depend on the planned improvements.

“The improvements we make here will increase the revenue that is generated here,” she said. “So it’s based on the expectation that we can contribute more, more revenue will be generated here, and it all just kind of keeps feeding itself.”

America has advocated for more ARPA dollars to improve the courses, but thus far only the $1 million allocation has been made.

Earlier this month, the city began making $500,000 in improvements to the Stone Creek and Olde Page golf courses at Page Belcher. The bulk of the work will consist of adding sod, removing trees to allow in more sunlight, and watering.

That project is being paid for with revenue generated by the golf courses during the pandemic, when business boomed as people looked for safe outdoor activities.

Councilors Phil Lakin and Jeannie Cue have led the City Council’s efforts to raise more money for the golf courses.

They each thanked the PGA for its donation Monday and encouraged the public to show its support for the golf courses by making a donation.

“We just need your support to continue what we’ve got started,” Cue said.

To donate to the fundraising effort, go to tulsacf.org/golf. Donations are tax deductible.​

