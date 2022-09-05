PGA asks city to cover $100,000 in security costs for May championship at Southern Hills

The PGA of America has asked the city of Tulsa to cover $100,000 in security costs associated with the PGA Championship held May 16-22 at Southern Hills Country Club.

City Councilor Phil Lakin brought the request to his colleagues during a committee meeting last week.

“In order to do the things necessary to continue to have PGAs or U.S. Opens or other tournaments interested, typically the cities and municipalities are completely covering parking, security and other items related to these events,” Lakin said.

“Given that the original budget was $110,000 and the actual charges were $225,000, we’re trying to figure out a way to get it closer to the budget that was presumed to be what the PGA of America was responsible for paying to TPD (Tulsa Police Department).”

Southern Hills General Manager Nick Sidorakis told councilors the golf tournament was attended by more than 200,000 people, and an economic impact analysis provided by the Tulsa Regional Chamber estimates that the event had a $157.7 million economic impact in the city.

“And that doesn’t even include the 4,000 people (working on the event) during the six months that we were doing construction and tear down,” Sidorakis said.

What those numbers translate into in terms of sales tax revenue for the city from May 16-22 is not easy to quantify precisely. The city’s July sales tax check from the Oklahoma Tax Commission — which reflects sales made in the second half of May and the first half of June — shows that collections increased by $2 million over the same period last year.

However, the city has no way to determine how much of that can be attributed to the golf tournament, in part because the BMX Legacy Nationals and Ironman triathlon were held in Tulsa about the same time.

Sales and use tax collections account for approximately three-quarters of the city’s general fund revenue, which is used to cover day-to-day expenses, including police and fire services.

The city’s hotel/motel tax collections for May, as reflected in the city’s June and July reports, were up $600,000, a significant increase over the same months last year. Most of that revenue goes to fund the city’s contract with the Tulsa Regional Chamber and to help cover operational expenses at the Cox Business Convention Center and the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Councilors said Wednesday that they appreciated the value of having events like the PGA Championship in town, but some questioned the wisdom of helping cover security costs. Historically, the only events for which the city has waived security charges are the Fourth of July Folds of Honor fireworks show and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Veterans Day parades.

“I completely understand the value,” said Councilor Crista Patrick of the PGA Championship. “I just am trying to make the distinction in my mind to make sure we are not setting a precedent going forward that everybody that comes before us — because we get asked to waive fees a lot, so I am trying to distinguish in my mind, where is the line?”

Councilor Kara Joy McKee said it would be “a real black eye” for the city if it granted the PGA’s request because many small local organizations have made similar requests and been denied.

“I think when we think about subsidizing business through government, through tax dollars, one of the key things that I pay attention to is that we only want to offer those bonuses for things that wouldn’t happen without it,” McKee said. “And I am not convinced that this won’t happen unless we fork over this money.”

Responding to what McKee described as the public’s perception that golf is “a rich man’s sport,” Councilor Jayme Fowler said the nature of the event was not the point.

“The word ‘golf’ shouldn’t even be an issue; it’s just simply an economic event that generated a lot of goodwill and great utility for our city,” he said, adding that “I don’t have any issues supporting this whatsoever.”

Sidorakis said among the factors that contributed to the high security costs was the fact that Southern Hills had much less time than it typically would to prepare for a major golf championship.

The country club was awarded the tournament in January 2021 — 16 months before the event was to happen — because the tournament was pulled from a golf course owned by former President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“When you look at the amount that the city of Tulsa, the state got from 144 hours of live TV and everything that was printed about Tulsa, all the media, … it is a significant undertaking, a significant impact to the benefit to the city and Tulsans,” Sidorakis said.

He indicated that the city’s willingness to assist with security and other event-related preparations “will have a bearing in the future” on whether Tulsa is considered for major golf championships.

That did not sit well with McKee.

“I am just not at all confident that this is necessary,” she said. “And if it seems that it is necessary for us to get it next time, then that is a threat. I am offended by that, as well.”

City Special Events Coordinator Skipper Bain said Friday that Tulsa police officers are paid time and a half when working special events. To recoup some of those costs, the city charges event organizers $50 an hour per officer for a minimum of three hours.

Council Chairwoman Lori Decter Wright said she was inclined to support paying the security costs because of the narrow window Southern Hills had to prepare for the event.

“I think we would have to be super clear to any future negotiations, whether it’s the PGA or any other for-profit, or even a nonprofit that is really targeted to a certain audience, that there is not just a natural expectation that the city of Tulsa will just waive the cost,” Wright said, “because I do think that puts us in a predicament of having to choose winners and losers.”

The PGA of America is separate from the PGA Tour. According to its website, it is made up of nearly 28,000 golf professionals from across the country and puts on the PGA Championship, the Ryder Cup, the Senior PGA Championship and other tournaments.

It recently completed construction of a massive new headquarters building in Frisco, Texas.

The City Council is expected to vote on the request this month. Councilors are not meeting this week.

