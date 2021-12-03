Peoria Avenue at 32nd Street closed through July for bridge replacement

Peoria Avenue just south of 31st Street will be closed to through traffic until summer as the city replaces the Crow Creek bridge. Demolition work began earlier this week.

City Engineer Paul Zachary said the city had hoped to maintain vehicular traffic around the construction site but that doing so would have added significant time to the project and put it over budget.

City officials met with the Brookside Business Association leaders to explain the situation, Zachary said, and it was their desire to complete the project as quickly as possible.

“Their preference was for us to hit it and hit it hard, and that is what we are doing,” Zachary said.

The $2.3 million project has been a long time in the works. Tulsa voters approved funding for the new bridge in 2013 as part of the initial Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.

The city has determined that the bridge is not only structurally deficient but functionally obsolete.

“It didn’t have sidewalks,” Zachary said. “The road is narrow over it.”

The new sidewalks will make it possible for pedestrians to go “all the way down to 31st Street and walk to the river,” Zachary said.