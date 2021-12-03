Peoria Avenue at 32nd Street closed into the summer for bridge replacement

Peoria Avenue just south of 31st Street will be closed to through traffic until summer as the city replaces the Crow Creek bridge. Demolition work began earlier this week.
City Engineer Paul Zachary said the city had hoped to maintain vehicular traffic around the construction site but that doing so would have added significant time to the project and put it over budget.
City officials met with the Brookside Business Association leaders to explain the situation, Zachary said, and it was their desire to complete the project as quickly as possible.
“Their preference was for us to hit it and hit it hard, and that is what we are doing,” Zachary said.
The $2.3 million project has been a long time in the works. Tulsa voters approved funding for the new bridge in 2013 as part of the initial Improve Our Tulsa capital improvements package.
The city has determined that the bridge is not only structurally deficient but functionally obsolete.
“It didn’t have sidewalks,” Zachary said. “The road is narrow over it.”
The new sidewalks will make it possible for pedestrians to go “all the way down to 31st Street and walk to the river,” Zachary said.
Zachary said the project also will reduce the likelihood of the creek flooding.
He acknowledged that the project has drawn criticism from nearby residents concerned about people driving through their neighborhoods to avoid the construction site.
City Councilor Jayme Fowler, whose district includes the work site, said he has been following the project closely and is working with neighborhood residents to address their concerns.
“There has been heavy traffic diversion through the neighborhood,” Fowler said. “Initially there were not enough detours and/or signs to divert the traffic away from the neighborhood.
“We are working very hard, adding additional signs, blocking off streets and diverting the traffic off of the neighborhood streets adjacent to the Crow Creek Bridge.”
The city is recommending that motorists use Riverside Drive or Lewis Avenue as alternate routes.
“We are doing additional signage. We are going to monitor this, and we have already called for some additional enforcement, some police activity,” Zachary said. “We really want people to drive around on the arterials if at all possible; we don’t want people to be doing shortcuts through neighborhoods.”