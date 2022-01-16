Path forward to improving municipal golf courses slowly emerging

Tulsa golfers, don’t despair.
Nick Sidorakis left a Zoom meeting with city officials Friday seemingly optimistic that there could be a path forward to saving the city’s four municipal golf courses.
Coming from the general manager of the best private golf course in the state, Southern Hills Country Club, that can only be seen as encouraging news.
That's not to say it will be easy. The city’s commitment to provide $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the golf courses still stands, but so does the requirement that $1 million in private dollars be raised before the public dollars are released.
The job of raising those private dollars falls on Sidorakis and the other members of the citizens golf advisory committee.
“We have to be able to go out and develop a plan to try to raise an additional million dollars more, if not more, that will go to … capital maintenance on these golf courses, which is in desperate need and has been neglected over the years,” Sidorakis said.
Sidorakis and his colleagues on the golf advisory committee knew all that before Friday’s meeting. The glimmer of hope that emerged after it was over had less to do with dollars and cents, and how those funds might be raised, and more to do with what that money could mean for the future of city’s golf courses.
“If we don’t start with this initial investment, and if we don’t start looking at the operational and capital improvements and opportunities that are available, then we are going to be in a place where the golf courses can’t be saved,” said City Councilor Phil Lakin. “I personally don’t want us as a city to be in that position because they are too valuable.”
Lakin was one of four councilors who attended Friday’s meeting. The others were Lori Decter Wright, Vanessa Hall-Harper and Jeannie Cue. Also participating were Park and Recreation Director Anna America and the city’s chief operating officer, Jack Blair.
“I just hope this is successful; I hope that the match is met so that we can prove to future councils and mayors that golfing is important to a whole host of people, so that maybe in the future when we are talking about capital packages that need to be put before voters, the golf courses can receive the kind of investment that will be material enough to alter the trajectory of all of our golf courses’ future,” Lakin said. “Right now, that trajectory is slipping downward and my worry is without significant investments they will be lost.”
Tulsa’s municipal golf courses — 36 holes at Page Belcher and 36 holes at Mohawk Park — have been under funded and poorly maintained for many years. Part of the problem is the dearth of golf advocates among the city’s elected leaders, while at the same time local golfers themselves have never been able to make enough noise or change enough minds to force a conversation.
That seems to be changing. Lakin noted that the city councilors who met with the golf advisory committee Friday have visited the city’s golf courses multiple times over the last year.
“Thankfully, a group of councilors paid attention to the golfers who were relentless in their pursuit of us to take tours to see the deplorable conditions of our golf courses,” Lakin said.
Sidorakis described Friday’s meeting as constructive and said city officials had “served us well.”
His hope and expectation moving forward is that the city will commit to providing funding to maintain and further improve the golf courses once the benefits of the $2 million investment becomes evident in the form of better conditions and more people taking to the links.
“Anyone that is going to put money up of any significance or even anyone, for that matter, whether it’s a dollar or a hundred, or a thousand, or whatever the case might be, should know that their money is going to be put to use in a good way and that it is going to be maintained properly,” Sidorakis said.
And to be clear, that means including golf course funding in the city’s future capital improvements packages.
“We are going to be adamant in that. And whatever we need to do to speak highly or speak their voices to get the golf courses, all four golf courses on the next capital campaign, that has to happen in my mind,” Sidorakis said. “We need to commit, because there are infrastructure things that need be done that this money, if we raise $2 million, $3 million, isn't going to be able to touch.
“For instance, the irrigation system at Mohawk, and even Page (Belcher) for that matter, needs a significant amount of money, and this money is not going to be able to do that by any stretch.”