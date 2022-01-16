Path forward to improving municipal golf courses slowly emerging

That seems to be changing. Lakin noted that the city councilors who met with the golf advisory committee Friday have visited the city’s golf courses multiple times over the last year.

“Thankfully, a group of councilors paid attention to the golfers who were relentless in their pursuit of us to take tours to see the deplorable conditions of our golf courses,” Lakin said.

Sidorakis described Friday’s meeting as constructive and said city officials had “served us well.”

His hope and expectation moving forward is that the city will commit to providing funding to maintain and further improve the golf courses once the benefits of the $2 million investment becomes evident in the form of better conditions and more people taking to the links.

“Anyone that is going to put money up of any significance or even anyone, for that matter, whether it’s a dollar or a hundred, or a thousand, or whatever the case might be, should know that their money is going to be put to use in a good way and that it is going to be maintained properly,” Sidorakis said.

And to be clear, that means including golf course funding in the city’s future capital improvements packages.