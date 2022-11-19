PAC Trust declines to extend deadline for developer's proposed mixed-use project

An Indianapolis-based development firm is facing a Jan. 17 deadline to move forward with a proposed mixed-use development across the street from the Performing Arts Center downtown.

The PAC Trust last week voted down a request by Flaherty & Collins Properties to extend for four months — from Jan. 17 to May 17 — the deadline for the company to purchase the parking lot at Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue.

Tulsa Performing Arts Center CEO Mark Frie said Friday that the development agreement has two optional 30-day extensions.

“As of this morning, the developer has exercised that first 30-day extension, and there will more than likely be another meeting of the trust at some point before the end of the year,” Frie said.

Known as the F&C Annex Project, the proposal includes at least a 20,000-square-foot grocery store, 240 apartments, an additional 15,000 square feet of retail space and a 100-unit boutique hotel, according to information provided by the city. It also would include a 450-space parking garage that could be used by visitors to both the PAC and the nearby City Hall, the website indicates.

The Tulsa PAC Trust has owned the proposed development property since 1977. Last year, trustees voted to sell the land to Flaherty & Collins for $5.5 million.

Frie said the PAC Trust has grown increasingly frustrated with how long it has taken to get the project off the ground. The deal has been in the works since before Frie joined the PAC 5½ years ago, he said.

“We take into account that we have gone through a pandemic, but we just felt like with the built-in 60 days of extensions already in the contract, that that was enough,” Frie said.

The goal remains to activate the property, Frie said, but if the proposal from Flaherty & Collins does not become a reality, the board would then have the opportunity to look at its priorities and set another path forward.

“I know that what is best for Tulsa is to develop that” land, Frie said.

City officials say they remain optimistic that the project will get done.

Kian Kamas is executive director of the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity, the city’s economic development arm.

“All public incentives for the project have been in place since January 2021, and we are continuing work with the developer on a potential transaction to issue Tax Apportionment Revenue Bonds using the TIF (tax increment finance) incentives, similar to how we have supported other large, transformational projects in downtown,” Kamas said.

“The Tulsa PAC Trust controls the sale of the property and the timing of closing, and we look forward to seeing the developer complete this transaction as we support the advancement of this project.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum said he continues to support the proposed development.

“And my administration has worked for six years to facilitate it,” he said. “It would not only deliver cash from the sale to the PAC Trust but would also provide for the PAC to have the same number of parking spaces they already rely upon within the new parking garage.”

The proposed project would deliver one of the best apartment buildings in the state as well as retail and hotel space that would directly benefit the PAC, Bynum said.

“The PAC Trust negotiated a historic win-win when they made this deal. But I also appreciate and respect that the PAC Trust has repeatedly extended the closing deadline on this contract to accommodate the developer over several years,” he said.

“I understand why they would want to be firm on a deadline, and my hope is that it will be met and this project will move forward.”

Flaherty & Collins Properties did not respond to a request for comment.

