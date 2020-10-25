PAC focused on policing pouring money into Tulsa City Council races

An Ohio-based political action committee is pouring money into Tulsa’s City Council races with the help of a volunteer Tulsa Police Department chaplain.
Danny Stockstill said he was approached by Accountability Project Institute of Columbus, Ohio, to oversee Accountability Project Oklahoma. Stockstill was a candidate for Congress in 2017.
“They are looking for pro-police candidates,” Stockstill said.
Accountability Project Oklahoma began running Facebook ads in support of City Council candidates before the Aug. 25 general election and has distributed a series of mailers targeted at District 5 and District 7 voters leading up to the Nov. 3 runoff elections.
“They (Accountability Project Institute) contacted me,” Stockstill said. “They were looking for races specifically in cities where the police departments were either looking at being defunded or looking at putting ... the Office of the Independent (Monitor), in place.”
Accountability Project Institute is a 501(c)4, the designation the Internal Revenue Service gives to nonprofit groups that work exclusively on social welfare issues. In political parlance, such organizations are often referred to as “dark money” groups because they are not required to reveal their donors.
“It’s really not dark money,” Stockstill said. “It’s just concerned citizens from across the country that contribute to this organization and they are for … effective policing.”
Mark Weaver with Communications Counsel Inc. in Columbus, Ohio, said in an email to the Tulsa World that his company provides consulting services for API. The organization follows politics across the country and gathers news reports on local and state races, he said.
“We are currently providing citizens of Tulsa with facts about council candidates who have joined forces with groups that want to weaken and/or defund police,” Weaver said.
Accountability Project Oklahoma’s mailers to voters in Districts 5 and 7 are provocative and — like so much of political advertising — a distortion of the truth.
The targets of the attacks are District 7 Councilor Lori Decter Wright, who is being challenged by Justin Van Kirk, and Mykey Arthrell, who is looking to unseat Councilor Cass Fahler in District 5.
The mailers portray Wright, a former opera singer who grew up in San Francisco, as a liberal who is singing the wrong tune for Tulsa, and Arthrell as a liberal “police-defunding protester.”
Van Kirk and Fahler, meanwhile, are portrayed as proud conservatives who support the police. Each has been endorsed by the local Fraternal Order of Police. Fahler has received $5,000 in campaign contributions from the FOP, and Van Kirk at least $2,500.
The problem with the ads is that neither Wright nor Arthrell has ever called for defunding the police, and both insist they are not anti-police.
“I just think average citizens are sick of it all — it’s just gross,” Wright said of dark money ads like Accountability Project Oklahoma’s. “People are just fed up by it. It’s like spam.”
Arthrell also denounced the ad campaign.
“I think that dark money is meant to manipulate elections — that is the only use for it, to sway the public,” Arthrell said. “There is no accountability, so they can do it like they have in this case just through blatant lies and mud slinging.”
Stockstill said he had some input into which candidates were targeted by Accountability Project Institute.
“It becomes very evident who those councilors are and who those candidates are that show a history of being more of your anti-police,” Stockstill said.
Stockstill pointed to Wright’s support for the Office of the Independent Monitor and to City Council meetings where he says councilors appeared to be more sympathetic to critics of the Tulsa Police Department than the officers themselves.
“In essence, these are the people that employ, these are bosses of our police officers,” Stockstill said. “So when they are extremely loud or (expressing) in these negative connotations to them, we are afraid it’s going to end up making these police officers second-guess what they are doing.”
Wright said she has never been anti-police and that part of a councilor’s job is to listen to the public’s concerns and ask questions.
“If a city councilor looks at data and asks questions, we’re automatically anti-police?” she said.
The OIM — a multilevel plan to provide independent review of use-of-force incidents and improve community engagement with the police — was proposed by Mayor G.T. Bynum, Wright noted, and it was the City Council’s responsibility to vet it.
“Part of what you do in a functional government is ask, ‘Why is this being proposed? What details do they have? What information?’” she said. “I don’t apologize for it.”
Wright also noted that the OIM proposal has come and gone and that the Mayor’s Office and City Council have moved on to exploring ways to improve community policing.
The Oklahoma Ethics Commission requires that political action committees file independent expenditure reports spelling out how they have spent their money.
The city of Tulsa’s reporting guidelines state that PACs’ independent expenditure or electioneering reports “may be due” during the two weeks prior to an election if the PAC spent more than $5,000.
Stockstill said he believes Accountability Project Institute — and by extension Accountability Project Oklahoma — has met all filing requirements. But as of Friday afternoon, neither group had filed reports with the City Clerk’s Office or the Oklahoma Ethics Commission for either the Aug. 25 or Nov. 3 municipal elections.
State Ethics Commission rules prohibit PACs from coordinating with candidates, and Fahler and Van Kirk say they have no idea who is behind Accountability Project Oklahoma.
“I don’t support any dark money in any form or fashion, and to me it’s the underbelly of politics,” Fahler said. “I don’t have anything to do with it.”
Van Kirk’s campaign spokesman, Josh Wagoner with Tomahawk Strategies, said the candidate has never coordinated or communicated with Accountability Project Oklahoma.
Stockstill said the Tulsa FOP has not helped coordinate the APO’s work in Tulsa but acknowledged that he speaks regularly to officers and FOP leadership.
“I’m a chaplain,” Stockstill said. “And so we have those relationships, but this is not being driven by the FOP.”
The FOP did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Featured video
Oklahoma voter guide 2020: What you need to know for the Nov. 3 election
Polling place
Proof of identity
Absentee
Ballots at USPS
Dates
Observing
Sample ballot
Sample ballot Tulsa November 2020
Safety
Voter Portal online
Negating absentee ballot
Long lines?
State Question 814
State Question 805
Congressional District 1
Congressional districts 2, 3 and 4
U.S. Senate race
Senate District 35
Senate District 37
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
“It’s really not dark money. It’s just concerned citizens from across the country that contribute to this organization and they are for … effective policing.”
-- Danny Stockstill, volunteer police chaplain
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.