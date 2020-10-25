PAC focused on policing pouring money into Tulsa City Council races

“I just think average citizens are sick of it all — it’s just gross,” Wright said of dark money ads like Accountability Project Oklahoma’s. “People are just fed up by it. It’s like spam.”

Arthrell also denounced the ad campaign.

“I think that dark money is meant to manipulate elections — that is the only use for it, to sway the public,” Arthrell said. “There is no accountability, so they can do it like they have in this case just through blatant lies and mud slinging.”

Stockstill said he had some input into which candidates were targeted by Accountability Project Institute.

“It becomes very evident who those councilors are and who those candidates are that show a history of being more of your anti-police,” Stockstill said.

Stockstill pointed to Wright’s support for the Office of the Independent Monitor and to City Council meetings where he says councilors appeared to be more sympathetic to critics of the Tulsa Police Department than the officers themselves.