Outgoing GOP official's nomination to city board gives some city councilors pause

“I think everything is political,” Hall-Harper said. “And I think we see throughout the nation conservatives who were emboldened during the Trump administration are now trying to backtrack, because they see now where that type of talk and attitude and activities led, and now they are trying to back away from that and separate themselves from that.

“But as long as King Trump was in office, then everyone was emboldened to do and say the things that they’ve said. But now that it has gone too far, now they want to act like those things never happened, but they did. And people are going to have to answer for it.”

Councilors Jayme Fowler and Connie Dodson said they don't think politics has any place in the city’s nominating process for volunteer positions.

“We search out people that have backgrounds that will help on that committee, based on their employment or other pertinent background, and this is not a political position, so his political background should not have any bearing,” Dodson said. “Everybody is entitled to their political opinion without it affecting their future employment or their future position to serve in a volunteer capacity.”

Fowler, like Jack, said he doesn’t want to see a person’s political beliefs become a litmus test for serving on a volunteer city board.