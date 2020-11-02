Out-of-state money supports State Question 805, little spent on State Question 814

OKLAHOMA CITY - Out-of-state backers spent millions to support State Question 805, a criminal justice reform that is one of the top issues in Oklahoma for the Nov. 3 election.
The Yes on 805 campaign reported spending and receiving millions over the last several months, the majority of funding coming from the American Civil Liberties Union and a group called FWD.US, according to numbers turned into the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.
State Question 805 would prohibit judges and prosecutors from employing sentence enhancements to lengthen the time that repeat, nonviolent offenders spend in prison beyond the maximum times listed in state law.
From July to October, the Yes on 805 campaign reported spending at least $8 million on mailers, TV commercials and social media posts, according to reports.
