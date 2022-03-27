Osage Nation principal chief candidates address goal ahead of election April 4

Election Day is nearing for the Osage Nation.

Incumbent Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear is challenged in his re-election bid by current Osage Nation Congress members Angela Pratt and Joe Tillman.

Health care, economic development and affordable housing were at the top of their lists for goals if they were to win the election April 4.

Tulsa World spoke with all three candidates to hear their views of the current Osage Nation and what each hopes to accomplish or change if elected principal chief.

Joe Tillman

Tillman, son of the late former Osage Nation Principal Chief Charles O. Tillman Jr., has served in the Osage Nation Congress for six years.

“What we have now is not working,” Tillman said of how the current administration is operating. “We can do so much better. I’m ready. It’s my time.”

Of those things the nation can do better, Tillman highlighted economic diversity.

In downtown Pawhuska, “Pioneer Woman” Ree Drummond has created a swath of new businesses, from the Mercantile to a boutique hotel, bringing in thousands of people to the Osage Nation capital, but what does the Osage Nation have in downtown Pawhuska in terms of business enterprises?

“Nothing,” Tillman said.

He said gaming and federal funds primarily stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic are the primary sources of money for the nation under the Standing Bear administration.

Pointing to the Cherokee and Chickasaw nations, Tillman said they bring in hundreds of million dollars of non-gaming revenue per year.

“We have nothing,” he said. “Everything we have attempted to do has failed. This administration’s business acumen has been basically nothing.”

Tillman also brought up the need for better leadership when it comes to tribal healthcare and Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center, the nation’s only clinic.

“Our health is so important to us,” he said. “We have a clinic, and it’s struggling right now. It’s struggling because of lack of leadership, and that leadership starts in the executive branch.”

A typical campaign for many tribes, “Come back to the Nation” has been a regular push for citizens to return to their tribe and work for the Osage Nation, but Tillman said the Health Center has lost many Osage-citizen doctors because of the lack of support from the executive branch.

“That’s our health clinic,” Tillman said. “We’ve got to get that fix, and that’s part of what I’m going to do in my administration.”

Geoffrey Standing Bear

Standing Bear, seeking his third term as principal chief, said he hopes to keep momentum going in food security, medical care and affordable housing projects that have already begun.

The Nation’s bison ranch, meat processing plant and “Harvest Land” greenhouses will all aid in sustainably providing food security for his people, Standing Bear said.

“Food security and sustainability are really important in my administration’s goals,” he said.

Using ARPA funds from the COVID-19 pandemic, his administration is introducing many new programs, Standing Bear said, but the first project being tackled is a new Primary Residential Treatment facility, which will help address alcohol and drug abuse and mental health within native communities.

He said the nation will be closing on a property for the new facility in just a few weeks.

A future area of focus for his administration is affordable housing, which he said hasn’t been addressed yet.

“Where we are not building where we need to is public assistance to build infrastructure developments so private businesses can come in and build apartments and affordable housing,” he said. “Here, the housing prices are increasing rapidly. There is a lot of people moving into rural areas. Ree Drummond is doing a great job bringing people in from around the country; our casinos are bringing people in; and we believe the movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is going to be bringing a lot of people in. So we have a real need for affordable housing right now.”

Addressing the economic diversity Tillman has focused on during his campaign, Standing Bear said the chief’s office is supposed to remain separate from any tribal business enterprises, so other than appointing board members for enterprises, which then need congressional approval, the chief is not supposed to be involved in enterprises.

Angela Pratt

Pratt, an eight-year member of the Osage Nation Congress and current speaker of Congress, focused more on leadership abilities and what she believes the chief’s administration should prioritize.

“I keep saying, ‘I’ve got a thick spine and a big voice,’ and I’ve been using both of them for eight years now,” she said. “Congress are the eyes, ears and voice of the people, so if I’m speaking up for them at every turn and it’s falling on deaf ears, now I know I need to be the one over there (as chief).”

Addressing concerns with the Wah-Zha-Zhe Health Center, Pratt said amid a lot of governance chaos, Standing Bear “had his back turned to everybody” because the leaders at the Health Center were his own appointments.

She said she hasn’t seen the growth she expected seven years after voting in Congress for growth in health care.

“I will continue to believe in supporting our health care. ... It also comes down to the chief having the ability to hire whoever is going to run the clinic and who is going to have a seat on the Health Authority Board,” Pratt said.

She added elder care, which falls under the Health Authority Board, hasn’t had the prioritization it needs.

As the elder population rises, there were no adequate plans to address health and elder care, so Pratt said she authored a bill for assisted living. She said she recommended a colleague file a bill for a nursing home, and she was a co-sponsor on the new Primary Residential Treatment Facility Standing Bear championed.

“This administration (of Standing Bear) didn’t prioritize that before CARES Act or ARPA money came in,” she said. “All of these should have been prioritized and planned for prior to COVID. He has had six years prior to COVID to prioritize these.

“That’s why I want to be in that seat, to make these decisions and move us forward to address our people’s needs.”

