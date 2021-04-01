Option agreement allows Tulsa mixed-use project at former Morton Hospital to remain on table

Plans remain alive for a north Tulsa mixed-use project that hasn't come to fruition since being outlined nearly four years ago.

At a meeting Thursday, the Tulsa Development Authority approved a resolution authorizing an option agreement between Morton's Reserve Properties LLC and the TDA for development of TDA-owned land on what is commonly known as the Morton site in the 600 block of East Pine Street.

The pact terminates the original agreement, which had been amended eight times since May 2017, and gives Morton's Reserve developer Michael E. Smith 12 months to meet the requirements for completion of the residential portion of the project on a separate tract within the property.

The initial plan called for Smith, a native Tulsan and Houston developer, to preserve the former Morton Hospital building as a multistory space for commercial, office and museum use, erect another building for office and commercial use and build a three-story multifamily space.

The revised agreement mandates that the total project cost at least $10 million, unless it consists solely of detached, single-family homes, which would drop the mandated cost to at least $3.5 million.