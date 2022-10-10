On Native American Day, Tulsa-area tribes gather to remember history and to make it

Decked out in colorful dresses and beauty-pageant sashes, more than a dozen Native American “princesses” sat in the front row Monday morning, but on stage, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear looked past them to address “you parents, you uncles and aunts, and you grandparents.”
It’s not enough to teach these princesses and other young people about Native American culture, Standing Bear told the crowd.
“You can't just learn from a book. You can't learn from a curriculum,” he said.
“The way that we learn, and the way to keep that journey going, is partaking in it and going forward in it.”
Hundreds of people gathered near downtown Tulsa to celebrate Native American Day as proclaimed by the mayor and City Council, resuming an annual tradition that started in 2017 but went virtual the last two years due to COVID-19.
The event packed Dream Keepers Park a few blocks from Council Oak Park at 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, a memorial to the settling point of the Muscogee Nation after it was forced out of Alabama in 1836.
“That's where we ended on the Trail of Tears,” Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill reminded the audience, adding that the relocation came with a promise that the tribes would be able to preserve their cultures and ways of life in the new Indian Territory.
Native American Day marks just one example of “how we're working with Tulsa to keep an eye over the promise,” Hill said.
With several Oklahoma tribes participating, the festival included a wide range of performances and activities, from drum circles and storytelling to crafts-making and blow gun demonstrations.
“The tribal nations represented here and the tribal nations across this state and across this nation share a great deal in common,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “And one of the things we share in common is that we have overcome decades, centuries, generations of a great deal of hardship.”
But Native American Day also highlights “the triumph” of the state’s tribes, Hoskin said, noting the thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity they bring to Oklahoma.
“There was a time in this country when Native Americans were predicted to be just a footnote in history,” Hoskin said. “But if you look on this stage, and if you look at it this crowd, we are not a footnote in history. Ladies and gentlemen, we are making history.”
Featured video: President Biden declares Indigenous People's Day
President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.The day will be observed Oct. 11, along with Columbus Day, which is established by Congress. While Native Americans have campaigned for years for local and national days in recognition of the country's indigenous peoples, President Biden's announcement appeared to catch many by surprise.This was completely unexpected. Even though we've been talking about it and wanting it for so long," said Hillary Kempenich, an artist and member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. In 2019, she and other tribal members successfully campaigned for her town of Grand Forks, N.D., to replace Columbus Day with a day recognizing Native peoples.I'm kind of overwhelmed with joy, said Kempenich. She was waiting Friday afternoon for her eighth-grade daughter, who grew up challenging teachers' depictions of Columbus, to come home from school so Kempenich could share the news.For generations, Federal policies systematically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures, President Biden wrote in the Indigenous Peoples Day proclamation. Today, we recognize Indigenous peoples resilience and strength as well as the immeasurable positive impact that they have made on every aspect of American society.In a separate proclamation on Columbus Day, President Biden praised the role of Italian Americans in U.S. society, but also referenced the violence and harm Columbus and other explorers of the age brought about on the Americas.Making landfall in what is now the Bahamas on Oct. 12, 1492, Columbus, an Italian, was the first of a wave of European explorers who decimated Native populations in the Americas in quests for gold and other wealth, including people to enslave.Today, we also acknowledge the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on Tribal Nations and Indigenous communities, President Biden wrote. It is a measure of our greatness as a Nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past that we face them honestly, we bring them to the light, and we do all we can to address them.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden felt strongly about recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day. Asked if President Biden might seek to end marking Columbus Day as a federal holiday, she replied, I dont have any predictions at this point."John Echohawk, executive director of the Native American Rights Fund, said the president's decision to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day was an important step.Big changes happen from each small step, and we hope this administration intends to continue making positive steps towards shaping a brighter future for all citizens, Echohawak said.President Biden's acknowledgment of the suffering of Native Americans also marked a break from President Donald Trump's ardent defense of intrepid heroes like Columbus in his 2020 proclamation of the holiday.Sadly, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbus legacy," Trump said at the time. These extremists seek to replace discussion of his vast contributions with talk of failings, his discoveries with atrocities, and his achievements with transgressions.President Biden made the announcement on the same day the White House was disclosing its plans to restore territory to two sprawling national monuments in Utah that Trump had stripped of protections. One, Bears Ears, is on land that Native American tribes consider sacred.President Biden's campaign against Trump saw tribal activists mobilize to get out votes for the Democrat, in activism that tribal members credited with helping President Biden win some Western states.Additional reporting by The Associated Press.
Gallery: Tulsa's first Native American Day in 2017
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Nico Albert, of the Cherokee Nation, stands for the presentation of the colors during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Kyle Williams, with the Ponca, Otoe, and Iowa tribes, dances during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
A.V. Avington, of the Cherokee Tribe, wears a cross during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. Avington is a Cherokee Freedmen. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Kyle Williams, with he Ponca Otoe Iowa tribes, dances during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
A.V. Avington, a descendant of Cherokee freedmen, wears a cross during the Native American Day celebration at Tulsa’s Guthrie Green on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Alice Whitecloud of the Cheyenne and Ponca tribes dances during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Robert Anquoe of the Kiowa Tribe drums during the celebration at Guthrie Green on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
City Councilor Anna America (left) and Mayor G.T. Bynum greet Michael Coon, a member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
An honor guard presents the colors during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Sharon Hill, of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, listens to the events during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Miss Muscogee (Creek) Nation Amberley Proctor(left) and Rachael Sourjohn stand for the presentation of the colors during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Julian Watson, also known as Julian B., of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, holds a flag during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Michael Deo(left) and Daniel Littlebear burn sage during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Julian Watson, also known as Julian B., of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, said "Its the first genocide attempt, Columbus isn't a hero in no way to me," during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
James Pepper Henry, of the Kaw Nation, said, "This is about perseverance, about survival and the fact that many of our tribes now have persevered and have prospered," during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Linda Dellinger, of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, said, "I never thought I'd live to see something like this," during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Michael Deo, with Muscogee (Creek) Nation, said " He(Columbus) was like a virus," that came in human form during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Michael Coon, of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, said of Columbus "He's a part of history just like we're a part of history, and now we get to tell our story," during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
Alice Whitecloud, a member of the Cheyenne and Ponca Tribes, says of Christopher Columbus, "He was lost and we found him," during a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Oct. 9, 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
NATIVE AMERICAN DAY
During a Native American Day celebration at Guthrie Green Osage Nation Princess Jasmine Phetsacksisth said, "We need to recognize Columbus for what he truly discovered. It wasn't unoccupied land. People were already here," . Phetsacksith added, " We're still here and we're standing strong." MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
MIKE SIMONS
