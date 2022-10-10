On Native American Day, Tulsa-area tribes gather to remember history and to make it

Decked out in colorful dresses and beauty-pageant sashes, more than a dozen Native American “princesses” sat in the front row Monday morning, but on stage, Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear looked past them to address “you parents, you uncles and aunts, and you grandparents.”

It’s not enough to teach these princesses and other young people about Native American culture, Standing Bear told the crowd.

“You can't just learn from a book. You can't learn from a curriculum,” he said.

“The way that we learn, and the way to keep that journey going, is partaking in it and going forward in it.”

Hundreds of people gathered near downtown Tulsa to celebrate Native American Day as proclaimed by the mayor and City Council, resuming an annual tradition that started in 2017 but went virtual the last two years due to COVID-19.

The event packed Dream Keepers Park a few blocks from Council Oak Park at 18th Street and Cheyenne Avenue, a memorial to the settling point of the Muscogee Nation after it was forced out of Alabama in 1836.

“That's where we ended on the Trail of Tears,” Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill reminded the audience, adding that the relocation came with a promise that the tribes would be able to preserve their cultures and ways of life in the new Indian Territory.

Native American Day marks just one example of “how we're working with Tulsa to keep an eye over the promise,” Hill said.

With several Oklahoma tribes participating, the festival included a wide range of performances and activities, from drum circles and storytelling to crafts-making and blow gun demonstrations.

“The tribal nations represented here and the tribal nations across this state and across this nation share a great deal in common,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “And one of the things we share in common is that we have overcome decades, centuries, generations of a great deal of hardship.”

But Native American Day also highlights “the triumph” of the state’s tribes, Hoskin said, noting the thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in economic activity they bring to Oklahoma.

“There was a time in this country when Native Americans were predicted to be just a footnote in history,” Hoskin said. “But if you look on this stage, and if you look at it this crowd, we are not a footnote in history. Ladies and gentlemen, we are making history.”

