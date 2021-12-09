Old Gilcrease Museum facilities, now empty of art, targeted for demolition

Neal said moving the artwork was a big challenge, taking four months.

"Very few museums have to undergo quite as extensive a move as we have because we have such a large collection," she said.

The removal began after Gilcrease officially closed to the public on July 4 and finished at the end of November.

The preparations to move the art, though, began much earlier, Neal said.

"To come up with the scanning system, the packing, the crate building, the measuring of all the objects — a good year was spent on all that," she said.

"It really is a logistical challenge. But I'm really proud of the Gilcrease team. They've just done an amazing job. Everything went very smoothly."

The current structure is a collection of several aging buildings pieced together over many decades.

The museum has been through five iterations, including its most recent expansion in the 1980s.

The oldest part of the facility began as museum founder Thomas Gilcrease's carriage house.