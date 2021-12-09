Old Gilcrease Museum facilities, now empty of art, targeted for demolition

With 250,000 items now safely removed and stored, the demolition process that will make way for the new Gilcrease Museum can officially get underway.
Officials said crews started working this week inside the museum's current structure, preparing it to be torn down.
Construction on the new museum building — to be built on the same site, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road — should begin in the spring and finish in November 2024.
"A museum is more today than just a place to hang art and hope people will come. It really is about engaging your community in any number of ways," Executive Director Susan Neal said.
"We are looking forward to bringing a really beautiful, wonderful experience not just to Tulsa but to north Tulsa."
Demo preparations, which will include asbestos abatement, will continue for the next few weeks, readying the structure to be torn down starting the first of February.
Officials say the new facility will better protect the $2 billion collection and deliver a 21st-century museum experience to Gilcrease visitors.
Between public and private sources, $108.6 million has been raised for the project to date, with the city providing $73.6 million.
Neal said moving the artwork was a big challenge, taking four months.
"Very few museums have to undergo quite as extensive a move as we have because we have such a large collection," she said.
The removal began after Gilcrease officially closed to the public on July 4 and finished at the end of November.
The preparations to move the art, though, began much earlier, Neal said.
"To come up with the scanning system, the packing, the crate building, the measuring of all the objects — a good year was spent on all that," she said.
"It really is a logistical challenge. But I'm really proud of the Gilcrease team. They've just done an amazing job. Everything went very smoothly."
The current structure is a collection of several aging buildings pieced together over many decades.
The museum has been through five iterations, including its most recent expansion in the 1980s.
The oldest part of the facility began as museum founder Thomas Gilcrease's carriage house.
On Thursday, crews discovered stonework from the original carriage house behind some of the museum walls.
"It's very exciting for us," Neal said. "We anticipated it might be there, and we told them to look for it."
It remains to be seen, she said, just how much of the carriage house is still there.
But the plan is to incorporate it somehow into the new facility.
"The architects will have many great ideas, I'm sure," she said.
Neal said she's excited about what the new facility will mean for Gilcrease and for Tulsa.
The old facilities "could no longer protect the collection, the city's most valuable asset, nor serve Tulsans and other visitors with a quality experience. The new museum will do both."