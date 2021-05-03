Oklahoma's Legislature has a history of passing unconstitutional laws

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma laws on worker's compensation, trains stopped on the tracks, liquor distribution and medication abortions all have something in common.
Local state and federal courts have found these laws, crafted by Oklahoma's Legislature, are partially or wholly unconstitutional, although some of the rulings are still under appeal.
The Oklahoma Legislature has a history of passing bills that are later struck down by the courts as unconstitutional.
Passing laws that are later overturned by the courts is not an issue specific to Oklahoma. Nor is the trend limited to the current Republican-led leadership at the state legislature.