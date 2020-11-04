 Skip to main content
Oklahoma voters overwhelmingly retain Supreme Court justices, appellate judges

Oklahoma voters in overwhelming fashion decided to retain the state’s three Supreme Court justices and judges at the appeals court level.

On Tuesday, Matthew John Kane IV, a third-generation Osage County attorney appointed by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019, was retained with 68% of the vote in District 1.

Tom Colbert, the lone African-American to serve on the Supreme Court of Oklahoma, will return to the seat after voters maintained a 67.5% majority vote total for him remain the District 6 representative.

In District 9, Richard B. Darby, who was appointed by former Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin was retained after receiving 67.3% of votes late Tuesday.

State voters also decided to retain all Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals — Robert Hudson and Gary Lumpkin and Court of Civil Appeal judges — Jane P. Wiseman, Deborah B. Barnes and Kenneth Rapp.

