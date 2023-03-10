OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Veterans Commission on Friday fired the embattled head of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs amid a dispute that had the two parties at odds for months.

The commission made up entirely of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s appointees fired executive director Joel Kintsel in a 5-1 vote that could raise legal questions because the legitimacy of some commissioners is in question.

Kintsel was not present at the meeting. He has intentionally skipped several recent meetings, and alleged the commission is meeting illegally because some of the governor’s appointments to the board are not valid.

Commissioner Chairman Robert Allen said Kintsel shut the commission out of the agency in every way possible. The commission met at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation building on Friday because Kintsel wouldn't allow the board in the Department of Veterans Affairs building.

"He has publicly exhibited absolute insubordination in his unhinged efforts to prove that everyone is out to get him, Mr. Kintsel has forced us to do what any reasonable commission should do and that is to consider terminating his employment, thus perpetuating this false narrative that this was always a foregone conclusion."

Kintsel, who has served as the agency's director since 2019, has warned any votes taken by the commission could create potential liability for the state and taxpayers. He did not immediately respond to a call seeking comment.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond last month said Gov. Kevin Stitt did not follow state law in appointing several of the commissioners.

The governor has since shifted one of those commissioners on the board, leaving the status of two commissioners in doubt.

One of those commissioners was absent Friday. The other sided with the majority of the commission in voting to terminate Kintsel's employment, although Stitt said he told the two commissioners in doubt to abstain from any votes.

Kintsel has alleged Stitt intentionally replaced members of the Veterans Commission in an effort to fire him for challenging the governor in last year’s Republican gubernatorial primary. But some of the commissioners have said Kintsel’s oversight of the agency was lacking.

In a 5-0 vote with one abstention, the commission voted to hire former U.S. Navy Under Secretary Greg Slavonic as interim director of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Stitt previously said he would have fired Kintsel by now if he had the authority to do so. But the governor said he did not direct his appointees to fire Kintsel.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, previously called on Kintsel to resign, saying his dispute with the commission had become a hinderance to serving Oklahoma's veterans.

The dispute between Kintsel and the commission has stalled some business at the state agency.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, on Thursday did not weigh in on whether Kintsel should remain employed at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"The most important thing is that the ODVA be functional agency," McCall said.

Veterans Commissioner Heather McEver was the lone board member to vote against firing Kintsel.