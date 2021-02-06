Oklahoma State Medical Association to file legal challenge against state's managed care contracts

The Oklahoma State Medical Association announced Saturday it intends to file a motion next week asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to issue an injunction against Medicaid managed care contracts.
The move comes nearly a week after the Oklahoma Health Care Authority voted to push forward with advancing the state's Medicaid program to privatized managed care from a fee-for-service model.
“While we certainly have strong feelings about outsourcing the state Medicaid program to for-profit companies, this is about process,” said Dr. Pete Aran, chairman of the OSMA board of directors. “The fact remains that Oklahoma’s legislature has not passed the appropriate legislation or funding to move managed care forward. We believe it is premature to move ahead with these contracts until the legislative process is completed.”
The state expects to spend more than $2 billion on the initial effort back by Gov. Kevin Stitt despite health care providers and some lawmakers opposing privatizing Medicaid.
Physicians groups have opposed manage care, saying Oklahoma previously failed to execute a similar version which forced state health care providers to leave the Medicaid program and compromised the ability of residents to quality care.
Stitt, however, explained that Oklahoma operating under a managed care system would "deliver better health care for Oklahomans" and support education and transportation.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s actuary set the payment rates on the assumption that inpatient care will be reduced by 40% while behavioral health will be reduced by 20% in the first year.
“As a rural physician, I find this especially concerning as it will affect rural patients disproportionally,” Dr. Woody Jenkins, co-chair of the OSMA Rural Section, said in a statement. “We all want state agencies to run more efficiently, but to date, we’ve yet to hear a good explanation removing billions of dollars from the Health Care Authority and sending it to largely out-of-state private companies can achieve this goal."