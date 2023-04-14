OKLAHOMA CITY — The state has inked a contract for Panasonic to open a massive electric vehicle battery plant at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor.

But a dispute over who will pay for roughly $245 million in site work at the industrial park means the agreement isn't a done deal yet.

The Oklahoma Department of Commerce confirmed the state has entered into an agreement with the Japanese technology company in a deal that could result in 3,500 news jobs. Gov. Kevin Stitt said the economic development deal would result in a $5 billion investment in the state.

After the Oklahoma House saw a copy of the contract on Wednesday, Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said the deal does not meet the qualifications for Panasonic to be eligible for $698 million in economic development incentives.

The announcement of the state's agreement with Panasonic comes as the $698 million socked away in the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development (LEAD) Act Fund is about to revert to the state's general revenue fund.

"The House reviewed the contract two days ago and notified the Department of Commerce, the Governor and Project Josie to inform them that it does not meet the criteria and give them an opportunity to correct it before the deadline," McCall said.

Previously dubbed Project Ocean, Project Josie is the new code name for the Panasonic deal.

McCall added the company must sign a contract "free of contingencies" in order to be eligible for LEAD Act funds. A spokesman for McCall said he thinks the agreement the Department of Commerce touted Friday is the same contract the House determined was insufficient days prior.

In a news conference Friday, Stitt said the Oklahoma Legislature will be tasked with finding $245 million to appropriate to cover the costs of site work at the industrial park in Pryor as part of the deal. It's unclear if the Legislature wants to appropriate an additional $245 million for the project.

"It's the largest economic development (deal) in state history," Stitt said. He proposed using some of the state's surplus cash to cover the site work requested by Panasonic.

Panasonic was eyeing Oklahoma for an electric vehicle battery plant last year. The company selected Kansas for its next manufacturing plant instead.

Under the LEAD Act, Panasonic could qualify for $698 million in state incentives if the company invests at least $3.6 billion in the plant and create 3,500 new jobs within four years.

But state lawmakers passed legislation earlier this year for the LEAD Act money to revert to the state's general revenue fund on April 15 if the state doesn't have a binding economic development deal in place.

Department of Commerce spokeswoman Becky Samples said the agency is continuing discussions with Panasonic and will share more information as it becomes available.

March 2023: Gov. Kevin Stitt signs bill to incentivize business development in Oklahoma