OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday denied clemency for a high-profile death row inmate despite the state’s top prosecutor making a rare plea for mercy.

The board voted 2-2 to deny clemency for Richard Glossip, who was convicted of first-degree murder for allegedly orchestrating the 1997 beating death of his boss.

Board member Richard Smotherman recused himself from the vote. His wife was the lead prosecutor during Glossip’s second trial.

The Pardon and Parole Board’s decision appears to leave Glossip only one option to stop his May 18 execution. His attorneys are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond, in a rare move, asked the Pardon and Parole Board to grant clemency for Glossip. Typically, the Attorney General’s Office lays out the case for why the Pardon and Parole Board should deny clemency for death row inmates.

After an independent review of Glossip’s case cast doubt on his conviction, Drummond requested the Court of Criminal Appeals overturn the conviction. The appeals court unanimously rejected that request and directed the state to move forward with Glossip’s execution.

In a Monday letter to the Pardon and Parole Board, Drummond said he does not believe Glossip is guilty of first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

“I am not aware of an Oklahoma Attorney General ever supporting a clemency application for a death row inmate,” Drummond wrote in a letter to the board. “In every previous case that has come before this board, the state has maintained full confidence in the integrity of the conviction. That is simply not the case in this matter due to the material evidence that was not disclosed to the jury.”

Glossip has long proclaimed he was framed for the murder of Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese. His attorneys claim their client was set up by a motel maintenance man, Justin Sneed, who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty himself.

Glossip was twice convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to death after an appeals court tossed his first conviction due to ineffective counsel. In both trials, Sneed was a key witness for the state, and he admitted to robbing and killing Van Treese but claimed he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison.

In a recent court filing, Drummond said that although the state is not suggesting Glossip is innocent, he detailed numerous concerns with the case, including lost or destroyed evidence and “material misstatements” Sneed made at trial.

Two independent reviews of Glossip’s case, including the investigation requested by Drummond, have determined a jury would be unlikely to convict Glossip today.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals recently ruled Glossip had exhausted his appeals without presenting any new evidence to show that he is factually innocent.

“This case has been thoroughly investigated and reviewed in numerous appeals,” Judge David Lewis wrote in the appeals court opinion. “Glossip has been given unprecedented access to prosecution files ... yet he has not provided this Court with sufficient information that would convince the Court to overturn the jury’s determination that he is guilty of first-degree murder.”

Glossip has been on death row for about 25 years. He has been within hours of being put to death by lethal injection on several occasions before his execution was postponed.

He has eaten his last meal three times, and was previously denied clemency before his first execution date in 2014.

Had the Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Glossip, the decision would have gone to Gov. Kevin Stitt.