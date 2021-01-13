Oklahoma National Guard will be deployed to D.C. ahead of presidential inauguration

The Oklahoma National Guard will have a presence in Washington, D.C., ahead of next week's inauguration for President-Elect Joe Biden.

About 400 Guard members will join units from 43 other states to assist law enforcement with crowd management, traffic control, communications and medical support in and around the National Mall and White House.

The official ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 20.

“When people see the National Guard, they know we are there to help,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard who will be supporting the inauguration are the same Guardsmen who have been there time and time again for Oklahoma communities.”

The Guardsmen are expected to depart Oklahoma later this week and be on-station in Washington for seven to 10 days.