OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Legislature is spending $8 million to beef up security around the state Capitol.

Guard shacks have been added to the House and Senate parking lots, security barriers are being installed outside the Capitol, and new lighting, cameras and fencing have been added to the building’s exterior.

Lawmakers have discussed the security improvements for years, but a 2021 incident in which a man experiencing a mental health crisis drove his SUV onto the Capitol lawn created a sense of urgency, said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Tim Tipton.

“It stressed the point that if somebody had ill intent with some type of vehicle-borne explosive device, they could easily drive up to the building,” he said. New security bollards around the Capitol's perimeter will prevent anyone from driving right up to the building.

Although it was unrelated, the incident occurred the same day about 35 people were kicked out of the House gallery after some protesters began shouting at lawmakers. The two incidents occurring around the same time confused and concerned some lawmakers, said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore.

The security upgrades were initially part of the multiyear Capitol restoration that recently concluded, he said. McBride noted in 2014 a man drove onto the Capitol lawn to run over a Ten Commandments monument that has since been moved off state property.

Department of Public Safety officials made recommendations about what security enhancements were needed, he said. Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers guard the Capitol.

"OHP, which is basically our security, felt that we were way too open," McBride said. "We didn't have enough cameras, didn't have enough lighting to secure the building."

New cameras outside the building will do away with blind spots and OHP troopers will be able to control the new outdoor lighting from inside the building, Tipton said.

House and Senate personnel will man the newly built guard shacks in Capitol's east and west parking lots. State officials and staff will have to show a badge to enter those areas, which McBride said will make the parking lots more secure.

In 2017, McBride found a GPS tracker on his pickup truck after being warned people may be following him because he sought to raise taxes on wind energy companies. McBride said the tracker was placed on his vehicle when it was parked in the House lot. Lawmakers have assigned parking spots.

The security upgrades are intended to make sure everyone who works in the building, not just elected officials, feel secure when they come to work, McBride said.

"We want people to come to the Capitol," he said. "We want people to come and enjoy what the Capitol looks like now after we've done the rehab on it. But we want it to stay that way."

The House and Senate appropriated $8 million in fiscal year 2022 for the security enhancements, said Caden Cleveland, spokesman for the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.

Most of the upgrades will be complete this month, he said.