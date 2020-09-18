Oklahoma lawmakers back bill to protect pregnant women in workplace

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four of Oklahoma’s five members of the U.S. House backed legislation approved on Thursday aimed at preventing employers from discriminating against pregnant women.
The measure, which was co-sponsored by Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, passed 329-73. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, was the only Oklahoma vote against the measure.
The bill would make it an “unlawful employment practice” for an employer not to make reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth and related conditions. Employers wouldn’t be allowed to deny employment opportunities to a qualified worker to get around making reasonable accommodations; an employer couldn’t require a pregnant worker to take leave and couldn’t take adverse action against a pregnant worker requesting or using reasonable accommodations.
The House rejected an attempt to exempt religious organizations from the bill, which has not been considered by the Senate.
Q&A: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job losses
How long does it take to get the benefits?
What if I still technically have a job?
How long can I receive benefits?
What if I need additional assistance with my claim?
How many Oklahomans filed for unemployment during the pandemic?
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Featured video: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt on federal stimulus money: 'We'll take free money from the feds if we get it'
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.