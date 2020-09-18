Oklahoma lawmakers back bill to protect pregnant women in workplace

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four of Oklahoma’s five members of the U.S. House backed legislation approved on Thursday aimed at preventing employers from discriminating against pregnant women.

The measure, which was co-sponsored by Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, passed 329-73. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, was the only Oklahoma vote against the measure.

The bill would make it an “unlawful employment practice” for an employer not to make reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth and related conditions. Employers wouldn’t be allowed to deny employment opportunities to a qualified worker to get around making reasonable accommodations; an employer couldn’t require a pregnant worker to take leave and couldn’t take adverse action against a pregnant worker requesting or using reasonable accommodations.

The House rejected an attempt to exempt religious organizations from the bill, which has not been considered by the Senate.