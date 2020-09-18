 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oklahoma lawmakers back bill to protect pregnant women in workplace

Oklahoma lawmakers back bill to protect pregnant women in workplace

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - Four of Oklahoma’s five members of the U.S. House backed legislation approved on Thursday aimed at preventing employers from discriminating against pregnant women.

The measure, which was co-sponsored by Reps. Tom Cole, R-Moore, and Kendra Horn, D-Oklahoma City, passed 329-73. Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, was the only Oklahoma vote against the measure.

The bill would make it an “unlawful employment practice” for an employer not to make reasonable accommodations for pregnancy, childbirth and related conditions. Employers wouldn’t be allowed to deny employment opportunities to a qualified worker to get around making reasonable accommodations; an employer couldn’t require a pregnant worker to take leave and couldn’t take adverse action against a pregnant worker requesting or using reasonable accommodations.

The House rejected an attempt to exempt religious organizations from the bill, which has not been considered by the Senate.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Q&A: Filing unemployment claims amid virus-related job losses

Featured video: Oklahoma Gov. Stitt on federal stimulus money: 'We'll take free money from the feds if we get it'

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News