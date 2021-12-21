Oklahoma joins 24-state lawsuit to block Head Start COVID-19 mandate

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has joined another lawsuit seeking to block federal COVID-19 mandates.
This lawsuit, at least the fifth mandate-related lawsuit in which Oklahoma is involved, seeks to block President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for employees at Head Start programs. The suit is led by Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, according to a news release from the Oklahoma attorney general's office.
“This unconstitutional mandate for pre-school students, staff and volunteers will cause mayhem for educators and low-income families in Oklahoma," O'Connor said. "My office will continue to fight for the rights of Oklahomans and defend the rule of law against the Biden administration’s burdensome overreach."
Under Biden's mandate, teachers and staff at Head Start and Early Head Start programs, teachers and child and youth program personnel at the Department of Defense, and teachers and staff at Bureau of Indian Education-operated schools are required to be vaccinated by January, according to a September letter from Dr. Bernadine Futrell, director of the Office of Head Start.
"Health and safety have always been core components of the Head Start program," Futrell said in the letter. "Taking this step of getting vaccinated by January 2022 is another way to make sure our children, families and colleagues remain safe. A vaccinated workforce is a key component to building the Head Start program back and preparing for stronger, more vibrant opportunities ahead."
In the news release, O'Connor's office states the mandate will "cost jobs and programing."
"The states allege that the Head Start Mandate is not only beyond the Executive Branch’s authority, contrary to law, and arbitrary and capricious, but it also violates the APA’s Notice-and-Comment Requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the Nondelegation Doctrine, the Tenth Amendment, the Anti-Commandeering Doctrine, the Spending Clause, and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act of 1999," according to the news release.
Joining O’Connor and Landry in the lawsuit are attorneys general from Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wyoming and West Virginia.
On Dec. 3, O'Connor filed a separate lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement for federal employees and the Oklahoma National Guard.