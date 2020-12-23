Oklahoma jobless claims continue decline days ahead of PUA deadline

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined once again last week continuing a steady reduction this month.
The U.S. Labor Department reported Wednesday that 4,270 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment compensation during the week ending Saturday, a 1,027 claim drop from the prior week.
Initial claims have fluctuated in recent weeks, with claims hovering in the 4,600 to 5,200 range since late October.
Initial claims’ four-week moving average was 4,819, a decrease of 391 from the previous week's revised average of 5,210. The advance unadjusted number of continued claims totaled 36,785, a decrease of 8,221 from the previous week’s revised level of 45,006.
Continued claims’ four-week moving average was 43,550, a decrease of 3,062 from the previous week's revised average of 46,612.
“It’s promising to see another week of declining claims,” said OESC Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt in a statement. “We’ve watched as initial and continued claims have fluctuated throughout the month of December and we’re hopeful additional relief is on the horizon.
Nationally, another 803,000 Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.
The latest figure, released Wednesday by the Labor Department, shows that many employers are still cutting jobs as the pandemic tightens business restrictions and leads many consumers to stay home.
Before the virus struck, jobless claims typically numbered around 225,000 a week before shooting up to 6.9 million in early spring when the virus — and efforts to contain it — flattened the economy. The pace of layoffs has since declined but remains historically high in the face of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.
Initial claims for PUA coverage also increased from 507 the week ending Dec. 5 to 553 claims the following week.
If PUA-eligible claimants reopen their businesses, they will still receive backdated unemployment benefits to when their COVID-19-related job loss or business closure occurred, according to the OESC.
The PUA program is scheduled to end Dec. 26.
"When and if President Trump signs a relief package, it is important to note we cannot distribute additional funds until we receive guidance from the Federal Department of Labor," said Zumwalt. "We know Oklahomans are anxious to find out more about what is to come and we will continue to provide updates as we learn more.”