Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame files for bankruptcy; eviction, lawsuit on hold

The Oklahoma Jazz Hall of Fame has filed for bankruptcy.

The news broke in the middle of an eviction hearing before a special judge in the Tulsa County District Court Small Claims Division.

Jason McIntosh, executive director of the Jazz Hall of Fame, confirmed the bankruptcy filing and said he would have further comment on the matter later Friday.

The Tulsa County Industrial Authority filed a lawsuit in November seeking to terminate its lease with the Jazz Hall and recover $8,474 in past-due taxes and utilities.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Jazz Hall fell so far behind in its utility payments that electricity to the building was turned off on Oct. 19.

The bankruptcy filing puts an automatic stay on TCIA’s case until such time as the bankruptcy proceedings are completed.