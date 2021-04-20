Oklahoma House moves to block Gov. Stitt's managed Medicaid plan in late-night vote

In a late-night vote, the Oklahoma House of Representatives threw down a challenge to Gov. Kevin Stitt's managed Medicaid program with a resounding passage of an alternative proposal.

Senate Bill 131, now under the control of Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, is virtually identical to a proposal that ultimately fell apart last year when Stitt vetoed the funding mechanism. It would keep management of the state's Medicaid program under the control of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority instead of contracting out most of it to private management groups.

McEntire said he's convinced his bill would be cheaper, provide better care and promote better health.

"We do not have a health care problem in the state," he said on several occasions during a lengthy discussion and debate. "We have a health problem."

It's unclear whether the Senate will consider the bill, and Stitt will certainly be a hard sell, but it passed Tuesday night 73-17, a sufficient tally to overturn a veto.