Oklahoma elects first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

Oklahoma elects first Muslim, nonbinary state legislator

  • Updated
Mauree Turner

 Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma Democrat elected Tuesday will make history as the first Muslim in the Oklahoma Legislature and the first nonbinary legislator in America.

Progressive community organizer, Mauree Turner, won her race in House District 88 and will break barriers in Oklahoma’s statehouse.

Asked about her victory, Turner, 27, said it was hard to describe what she was feeling. “For me, this means a lot,” she said. “I have lived my whole life in the margins.”

Turner is nonbinary, meaning their gender identity is not strictly male or female. Turner is also Black and queer.

