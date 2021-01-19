Oklahoma Democrats quietly celebrate Biden inauguration

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised Biden's speech.

"Today is a day for all of us to hope for our president’s success in uniting our country," Bynum said on Facebook. "I was particularly grateful for his call to all Americans that we find common ground and work together for a better future."

First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who along with the rest of Oklahoma's House members sought to delay or block Biden's election because of unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities, said he looked forward to working with the new president.

"While President Biden and I certainly have different ideas for how to put our country on the right track, I respect the office he now holds," Hern said in a written statement. "I have always said that I am willing to work with anyone — including President Biden — on the issues that matter to Oklahomans.

"The fact that I did not vote for Joe Biden does not change the fact that we are now partners in the effort to forge a more perfect union,” he said.

Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, in an email to constituents, said, "Today, we transferred power to a new president. Now, we must work together to move our country forward, just as we have throughout our history."