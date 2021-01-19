Oklahoma Democrats quietly celebrate Biden inauguration

Wednesday was a big day for Oklahoma Democrats and other supporters of President Joe Biden, but most of them kept a low profile — and for a reason.
Aside from ongoing COVID-19 precautions limiting the size of group activities, Democratic leaders thought it best to avoid potential conflicts with President Donald Trump's many followers in the state.
State Democratic Party Chairwoman Alicia Andrews said she advised members not to draw attention until emotions cooled.
"I'm confident they'll die down in time," she said.
The Tulsa Press Club was one of the few places to host a watch party, and it was impromptu.
"Yesterday, some people asked if they could watch at the Press Club," said Press Club President Jarrel Wade. "So I called (Executive Director Becki Watson)."
The Press Club, located in the Atlas Life Building downtown, generally has been closed until mid-afternoon during the epidemic, but opened for the inauguration and lunch. About a half-dozen people attended.
"This is what The Press Club does," said Wade. "We celebrate government in action."
"It's history," said Lori Stem, referring to the inauguration. "I was trying to find a place to watch and a friend suggested The Press Club."
Despite its name, club's members are mostly public relations professionals, lawyers and other downtown workers.
Wednesday's small group did not seem particularly partisan, just interested in hearing what Biden had to say — and in the neighboring Atlas Grill's chicken fried steak, which was on the lunch menu.
Oklahoma Democratic Party officials, during an afternoon Zoom press conference, said Oklahomans should given Biden a chance.
They also criticized Republican officials who continue repeating unsubstantiated claims the election was "stolen" from former President Donald Trump.
"Shame on them," said Andrews. "The leaders of the Republican Party have had ample opportunity to tell the truth."
On Wednesday, state Republican Party Chairman David McLain issued a statement praising Trump and complaining of the "socialist and the corporate fascist policies which censored President Trump."
McLain said he he fears "the Biden Administration will attempt to implement (those polices) even deeper at our local level via our city councils and local school boards."
He called on state and local governments to "work ... to ensure any unconstitutional policy or mandate stays out of our communities, whether it is an unconstitutional policy and/or mandate currently in affect or still to come."
Republican presidencies have not been kind to the Oklahoma Democratic Party in recent decades, but those on Wednesday's Zoom conference said they believe a Biden administration will present opportunities.
"I think throughout all of last year we saw a good amount of people already coming to the Democratic Party who were Republicans," said Amanda Swope, Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman.
"I'm hopeful this will drive engagement for the Democratic Party in Oklahoma."
Swope said Biden's speech "was exactly what we needed to hear — unity. We need to begin a conversation about what they unity will look like."
Swope praised the diversity represented during the ceremony, and it's tone.
Although Biden received only about one-third of the vote in Oklahoma, his inauguration did have something of an Oklahoma flavor. Owasso native Garth Brooks sang "Amazing Grace" a cappella, and Jennifer Lopez' medley of American songs included Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land."
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, who served with Biden in the Senate for more than a decade, congratulated the Delaware Democrat.
“Even amidst these unprecedented times, I am proud we are able to celebrate the inauguration of Joe Biden as president today," Inhofe said in a written statement. "The peaceful transfer of power between U.S. presidents has been a hallmark of our democracy, for both American families at home and to all around the world, for more than two centuries. I congratulate President Biden and his family on this historic day.”
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum praised Biden's speech.
"Today is a day for all of us to hope for our president’s success in uniting our country," Bynum said on Facebook. "I was particularly grateful for his call to all Americans that we find common ground and work together for a better future."
First District Congressman Kevin Hern, who along with the rest of Oklahoma's House members sought to delay or block Biden's election because of unsubstantiated claims of voting irregularities, said he looked forward to working with the new president.
"While President Biden and I certainly have different ideas for how to put our country on the right track, I respect the office he now holds," Hern said in a written statement. "I have always said that I am willing to work with anyone — including President Biden — on the issues that matter to Oklahomans.
"The fact that I did not vote for Joe Biden does not change the fact that we are now partners in the effort to forge a more perfect union,” he said.
Second District Congressman Markwayne Mullin, in an email to constituents, said, "Today, we transferred power to a new president. Now, we must work together to move our country forward, just as we have throughout our history."
“Putting politics and ideology aside, today is a historic day for the United States of America as we honor our country’s most important civic ritual: the inauguration of the President of the United States," said 3rd District Congressman Frank Lucas in written statement. "As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office, I join millions of Americans in praying for our nation’s continued success.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole attended the inauguration in person.
“Although we live in extremely divided times and a highly polarized political environment, I am hopeful all Americans will choose to see Inauguration Day as an opportunity to unite and move ahead together toward healing, " Cole said in a written statement. "Indeed, in the coming days, all elected officials should set the example by working together across party lines for the good of all Americans."