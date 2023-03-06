An Oklahoma corporation commissioner asked Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Monday to investigate "possible market manipulation and violation of the federal Commodity Exchange Act by natural gas marketers during Winter Storm Uri," a prolonged bitter-cold spell in February 2021 that left Oklahomans on the hook for billions of dollars in electric and natural gas utility hikes.

The letter was sent to the attorney general by Commissioner Kim David on Monday.

"The (Oklahoma Corporation Commission) lacks the legal authority to conduct this type of investigation into these companies; however, as the chief law enforcement officer for the State of Oklahoma, your office can do so," David wrote.

"The Kansas Attorney General recently opened its own investigation into similar companies and their actions surrounding Winter Storm Uri. I believe that you should conduct a similar investigation. Should you determine that wrongdoing occurred, it is my hope that any over payments can be returned to Oklahoma ratepayers in compliance with the February 2021 Regulated Utility Consumer Protection Act."

The recent state of Kansas lawsuit accused Macquarie Energy LLC of purchasing next-day gas at a key midcontinent hub at "irrational" prices during Uri, which, according to the lawsuit, resulted in artificially inflating prices by "hundreds of dollars" per million British thermal units.

Corporation Commission Vice Chairman Bob Anthony repeatedly has called for the commission to investigate utilities' practices during the extreme weather event. Chairman Todd Hiett said Monday in a statement that he is pleased that Drummond could be looking into the matter.

"I have always said that any examination into the largely unregulated gas markets must come from the federal level and/or the state’s attorney general," he wrote in a statement. "That is a position also taken by the Kansas Corporation Commission, which also held that it (has) no legal power to investigate the gas market.

"In fact, both Commissions handled the high fuel costs from Uri in almost identical ways. Both conducted audits of the utilities’ gas costs to ensure they adhered to state law, both decided to securitize the costs in order to keep the monthly charge to ratepayers as low as possible, and both referred the question of investigations into the actual gas market to the Attorney General and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission."



