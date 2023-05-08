The director of a state agency focused on attracting new companies to Oklahoma and growing existing businesses will resign next month.

Oklahoma Department of Commerce Director Brent Kisling will step down after serving in the Stitt administration for more than four years.

In his resignation letter, the former executive director of the Enid Regional Development Alliance said it's time for him to focus on new challenges.

Kisling touted helping to transform the Department of Commerce so that its mission is to produce an environment where businesses can create jobs, rather than relying on government to create jobs. He called the department the most responsive agency in state government and said it runs like a well-oiled machine.

In his resignation letter, Kisling said he was honored to serve Oklahoma citizens and called the past four years a high point in his career.

Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Kisling to the post shortly after taking office in 2019. Now, the state's economy is stronger than ever before, Kisling wrote.

"Working with our local leaders to guide our state’s economy through the hardship of a worldwide pandemic and focusing our attention on our legacy companies will always be accomplishments in which I will take pride," Kisling wrote. "I wanted to build bridges between the Department of Commerce and our local communities and I believe that bond is stronger now than it has ever been."

Kisling submitted his resignation letter to the governor in an April 28 meeting, said Stitt spokeswoman Kate Vesper.

On April 27, a Senate panel rejected two of Stitt's Cabinet appointments amid a dispute over education policy. The Senate Rules Committee unanimously rejected the appointment of Chad Mariska as secretary of commerce and workforce development. Mariska oversaw Department of Commerce operations.

"Brent Kisling is a great Oklahoman and the governor appreciates his four years of service to the state," Vesper said. "Governor Stitt remains laser focused on making Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation."

Kisling's resignation is effective June 8. Stitt will appoint his successor.