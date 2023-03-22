The Oklahoma Veterans Commission will ask state lawmakers for $21.7 million in new funding to complete construction of a new veterans home in Sallisaw.

The commission is seeking additional funding to cover cost overruns on the project that was initially priced at $77 million.

In a special meeting, the commission voted to ask the Oklahoma Legislature for a supplemental appropriation of $10.8 million this year and an additional $10.8 million in the upcoming fiscal year.

The increased project costs for the new veterans home had been a point of contention between the commission and the Department of Veterans Affairs' former executive director. Some members of the commission blamed former director Joel Kintsel for delays on the Sallisaw project that may have played a role in the cost increases.

Under Kintsel's leadership, the department in February hired a law firm to sue and seek damages from the original architect on the project.

In a news release, Department of Veterans Affairs Director Greg Slavonic said the agency and its governing board are committed to being transparent about the Sallisaw project.

“Today, at long last, the Oklahoma Veterans Commission received the necessary information for requesting the supplemental funding for the Sallisaw Veterans Home.” he said. “While the reasons for this delay are not yet clear to the agency, public, or the veterans we hold ourselves accountable to, the fact remains that the construction progress has been impeded for many months, and costs have continued to increase daily at an alarming rate."