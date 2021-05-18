 Skip to main content
Oklahoma Attorney General says states abortion laws at stake in Supreme Court case
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider a major rollback of abortion rights that could reverse nearly 50 years of rulings, saying it will decide later this year whether states can ban abortions before a fetus can survive outside the womb.

OKLAHOMA CITY - The Supreme Court has said it will consider whether all prohibitions on elective abortion before the fetus is viable are unconstitutional.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to review a Mississippi case that represents a major challenge to abortion rights and could allow Oklahoma and other states more latitude in restricting access to abortion.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, who joined 17 other states last year in urging justices to take the case, applauded the court Monday and said the case could lead to a ruling that effectively upholds an Oklahoma law banning abortion after 20 weeks.

Tamya Cox-Touré, executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma, said the Mississippi case and six bills approved this year in the Oklahoma Legislature were a direct challenge to Roe v Wade, the landmark 1973 case granting constitutional protection to abortions in the first two trimesters.

