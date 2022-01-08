Oklahoma AG tells Sand Springs Rotary Club that country is in 'an identity crisis'

SAND SPRINGS — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said “America is in an identity crisis right now” in which individual rights, a faith foundation and capitalism and the free enterprise system are under attack.
“As a nation, we’re looking at three big issues where America is trying to find itself,” he said at Friday’s Rotary Club of Sand Springs luncheon.
“One, right now, is: Are we moving from the rights belong with the individual to the rights belong with federal government? We need to very vigorously defend the rights and liberties belonging to we the people, not belonging to the federal government.
“And the second thing is a godless America,” O’Connor said. “I can tell you right now, there’s no such thing as an ideal godless America.
“America is not based on really majority vote laws,” he said. “America has at different times made colossal mistakes which have been voted on by the majority.”
O’Connor noted that at various times, a majority of the Supreme Court has ruled that Black people were property, that women were not capable of voting and that separate but equal universities were acceptable.
“There have been times in America when majority vote has been dead wrong,” he said. “So our system has to be based on a deeper set of principles, and I submit to you that that’s God the creator.”
The third big issue, he said, is whether the country will have “a free enterprise system, a capitalism-based system, versus socialism.”
“Nowhere has communism-slash-socialism proven to be workable,” he said. “There’s no such thing as an effective, successful, ideal communism or socialism.”
O’Connor said the country needs to figure out where it stands on these issues but that “from my standpoint, we need to stand very vigorously in favor of our individual rights and liberties, in favor of a God-based country, … (and) we need to keep our system of free enterprise and not slide toward more government support.”
Turning his attention to the Supreme Court and Friday’s oral arguments on the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private-sector employees and health-care workers, O’Connor said it “is sinister to force people to get a vaccine, but if they won’t do it, then they lose their jobs.”
He said 70% to 80% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck and that if they miss a paycheck or are out of work for a time, then their house payment, car payment or student loan payments are at risk.
O’Connor noted that the health care industry was already understaffed before the pandemic but that now 10% to 40% of health-care workers are refusing to take the vaccine.
O’Connor said he has been vaccinated and has no problem with the notion of a vaccine.
“I just have a problem with the notion of it being forced upon by the federal government,” he said.