Oklahoma AG tells Sand Springs Rotary Club that country is in 'an identity crisis'

SAND SPRINGS — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor said “America is in an identity crisis right now” in which individual rights, a faith foundation and capitalism and the free enterprise system are under attack.

“As a nation, we’re looking at three big issues where America is trying to find itself,” he said at Friday’s Rotary Club of Sand Springs luncheon.

“One, right now, is: Are we moving from the rights belong with the individual to the rights belong with federal government? We need to very vigorously defend the rights and liberties belonging to we the people, not belonging to the federal government.

“And the second thing is a godless America,” O’Connor said. “I can tell you right now, there’s no such thing as an ideal godless America.

“America is not based on really majority vote laws,” he said. “America has at different times made colossal mistakes which have been voted on by the majority.”

O’Connor noted that at various times, a majority of the Supreme Court has ruled that Black people were property, that women were not capable of voting and that separate but equal universities were acceptable.

