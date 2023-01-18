Oklahoma AG seeks more time between executions, citing 'unsustainable' pace

Oklahoma's new attorney general wants to slow the pace of lethal injections as the state is set to execute nearly one person each month through the end of the year.
Gentner Drummond on Wednesday asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to reschedule set executions so they are 60 days apart, rather than about 30 days apart.
Mere days after being
sworn into office, Drummond attended the execution of Scott Eizember, who was convicted of killing an elderly couple during a 2003 home invasion.
Drummond said he filed the motion to reset execution dates after talking to Department of Corrections staff about the execution process before and after Eizember's lethal injection.
Revising the schedule would alleviate the burden on DOC personnel, maintain confidence in the system and preserve the solemn and important execution process, Drummond wrote in his request.
"The current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel," he wrote. "This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”
If Drummond's request is granted, the next seven executions would be pushed back.
The next execution is set to take place Feb. 16. If the court approves Drummond's motion, Richard Eugene Glossip's execution would be postponed. Execution dates would also be pushed back for Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and
Wade Greely Lay.
Drummond said he spoke to victims' family members prior to filing his motion.
“I do not take lightly this request,” he said in a news release. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”
Drummond said his office will contact the Court of Criminal Appeals at a later date to set dates for 13 remaining executions.
Former Attorney General John O'Connor last year sought
execution dates for 25 death-row inmates who had exhausted their appeals. He asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to set the executions for no less than four weeks apart.
DOC has carried out eight executions since fall 2021.
Death row in Oklahoma: Pace of executions in 2023 expected to slow
John Fitzgerald Hanson
Name: John Fitzgerald Hanson Offense: First-degree murder County convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 05/23/2001, 01/24/2006
On death row since: 2002. He has exhausted his court appeals and has an execution date set for Dec. 15, 2022. Because he remains in federal custody, and the current administration has established a moratorium on the death penalty, the Bureau of Prisons has said it will not release Hanson to the state for execution.
Richard Glossip
Name: Richard Glossip Birthdate: 02/09/1953 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 06/01/1998, 08/27/2004
On death row since: 08/31/1998. He has exhausted his court appeals and has had his execution date moved multiple times to allow time for the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to address pending legal proceedings. Glossip is currently set to be executed Feb. 16, 2023.
Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane'
Anthony Sanchez
Name: Anthony Sanchez Birthdate: 11/01/1978 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 06/06/2006
On death row since: 6/7/2006. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for April 6, 2023.
Alfred Mitchell
Name: Alfred Mitchell Birthdate: 12/23/1972 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/10/1992
On death row since: 7/15/1992. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 3, 2024.
Marlon Harmon
Name: Marlon Harmon Birthdate: 07/12/1980 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 07/02/2008
On death row since: 07/14/2008. He has Click here to read more. exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Dec. 5, 2024.
Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez
Name: Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Birthdate: 10/04/1955 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 08/15/2007
On death row since: 8/20/2007. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 6, 2024.
Clarence Goode Jr.
Name : Clarence Goode Jr. Birthdate : 04/22/1976 Offense : First-degree murder, three death sentences County Convicted : Tulsa Conviction date : 12/10/2007
On death row since : 1/14/2008. . His execution is set for June 6, 2024. He has exhausted his appeals
Emmanuel Littlejohn
Name: Emmanuel Littlejohn Birthdate: 11/09/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 11/23/1994
On death row since: 11/30/1994. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Nov. 2, 2023.
James Pavatt
Name: James Pavatt Birthdate: 11/10/1953 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/21/2003
Death row rulings: Put on death row in 2003, Pavatt had his death sentence overturned in 2017. A federal court overturned that ruling, reinstating Pavatt's death sentence on June 27, 2019. . His execution is set for July 11, 2024. His appeals have been exhausted
James Ryder
Name: James Ryder Birthdate: 03/30/1962 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Pittsburg Conviction date: 06/21/2000
On death row since: 6/23/2000. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for June 1, 2023.
Jemaine Cannon
Name: Jemaine Cannon Birthdate: 11/13/1971 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 03/26/1995
On death row since: 4/8/1996. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for March 9, 2023.
Kendrick Simpson
Name: Kendrick Simpson Birthdate: 10/02/1980 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/26/2007
On death row since: 11/5/2007. His execution is set for March 7, 2024.
Kevin Underwood
Name: Kevin Underwood Birthdate: 12/19/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Cleveland Conviction date: 04/03/2008
On death row since: 04/07/2008. His execution is set for Dec. 7, 2023.
Michael D. Smith
Name: Michael D. Smith Birthdate: 06/24/1982 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/14/2003
On death row since: 10/20/2003. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for July 6, 2023.
Phillip Hancock
Name: Phillip Hancock Birthdate: 02/15/1964 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 10/25/2004
On death row since: 11/01/2004. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for May 4, 2023.
Raymond E. Johnson
Name: Raymond Johnson Birthdate: 03/25/1974 Offense: First-degree murder, two death sentences County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 07/28/2009
On death row since: 08/10/2009. His execution is set for May 2, 2024.
Richard Rojem
Name: Richard Rojem Jr. Birthdate: 12/19/1957 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Washington Conviction date: 07/15/1985
On death row since: 07/15/1985. He has exhausted his court appeals. His execution is set for Oct. 5, 2023.
Ricky Malone
Name: Ricky Malone Birthdate: 06/10/1974 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Comanche Conviction date: 06/16/2005
On death row since: 06/20/2005. SCOTUS denied certiorari 10/7/2019.
Ronson Bush
Name: Ronson Bush Birthdate: 05/15/1977 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Grady Conviction date: 10/29/2009
On death row since: 11/13/2009. . His execution is set for Sept. 5, 2024. Click here to read more
Termane Wood
Name: Termane Wood Birthdate: 10/09/1979 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Oklahoma Conviction date: 05/07/2004
On death row since: 05/17/2004. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Feb. 8, 2024.
Wade Lay
Name: Wade Lay Birthdate: 02/28/1961 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Tulsa Conviction date: 10/24/2005
On death row since: 10/31/2005. He has exhausted his appeals. His execution is set for Aug. 3, 2023.
Wendell Grissom
Name: Wendell Grissom Birthdate: 10/11/1968 Offense: First-degree murder County Convicted: Blaine Conviction date: 06/17/2008
On death row since: 06/30/2008. His execution is set for Jan. 11, 2024.
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.