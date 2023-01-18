Oklahoma AG seeks more time between executions, citing 'unsustainable' pace

Oklahoma's new attorney general wants to slow the pace of lethal injections as the state is set to execute nearly one person each month through the end of the year.

Gentner Drummond on Wednesday asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to reschedule set executions so they are 60 days apart, rather than about 30 days apart.

Mere days after being sworn into office, Drummond attended the execution of Scott Eizember, who was convicted of killing an elderly couple during a 2003 home invasion.

Drummond said he filed the motion to reset execution dates after talking to Department of Corrections staff about the execution process before and after Eizember's lethal injection.

Revising the schedule would alleviate the burden on DOC personnel, maintain confidence in the system and preserve the solemn and important execution process, Drummond wrote in his request.

"The current pace of executions is unsustainable in the long run, as it is unduly burdening the DOC and its personnel," he wrote. "This is especially true given the extensive and intensive nature of the training DOC personnel undergo to prepare for each execution.”

If Drummond's request is granted, the next seven executions would be pushed back.

The next execution is set to take place Feb. 16. If the court approves Drummond's motion, Richard Eugene Glossip's execution would be postponed. Execution dates would also be pushed back for Jemaine Monteil Cannon, Anthony Castillo Sanchez, Phillip Dean Hancock, James Chandler Ryder, Michael Dewayne Smith and Wade Greely Lay.

Drummond said he spoke to victims' family members prior to filing his motion.

“I do not take lightly this request,” he said in a news release. “These families have waited many years to see justice done, and I am grateful for their understanding in this matter.”

Drummond said his office will contact the Court of Criminal Appeals at a later date to set dates for 13 remaining executions.

Former Attorney General John O'Connor last year sought execution dates for 25 death-row inmates who had exhausted their appeals. He asked the Court of Criminal Appeals to set the executions for no less than four weeks apart.

DOC has carried out eight executions since fall 2021.

