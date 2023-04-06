OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s attorney general is urging an appeals court to vacate the murder conviction of the state's highest profile death row inmate.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to vacate Richard Glossip's conviction in keeping with recommendations from an independent review of the death row inmate's case.

Drummond is asking that Glossip's case be remanded to district court.

In a Thursday court filing, Drummond specified the state is not saying Glossip is innocent of the charge that he orchestrated the 1997 beating death of his boss, Oklahoma City motel owner Barry Van Treese.

But an independent review of the case found instances of error that cast doubt on the conviction, according to a news release from Drummond's office.

“After thorough and serious deliberation, I have concluded that I cannot stand behind the murder conviction and death sentence of Richard Glossip,” Drummond said in a news release. “This is not to say I believe he is innocent. However, it is critical that Oklahomans have absolute faith that the death penalty is administered fairly and with certainty.

"Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness.”

During his nearly 25 years on death row, Glossip’s execution date has been postponed roughly half a dozen times. He has been served his last meal at least three times.

Glossip has long maintained he was framed for Van Treese's murder. Glossip’s attorneys claim their client was set up by a motel maintenance man who they argue killed Van Treese during a botched robbery and shifted the blame to avoid getting the death penalty.

That maintenance worker, Justin Sneed, confessed to the killing, but said he only committed the crime because Glossip promised to pay him $10,000. Sneed, who pleaded guilty to the murder, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The new independent review of the case casts doubt on Sneed's credibility as a key witness in Glossip's trial.

Drummond in January appointed former prosecutor Rex Duncan to review the facts in Glossip’s case. Duncan submitted on Monday a 19-page report to the Attorney General's Office with his findings.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Death row in Oklahoma: Pace of executions in 2023 slows on AG's request Richard Glossip Jemaine Cannon Anthony Sanchez Phillip Hancock James Ryder Michael D. Smith Wade Lay John Fitzgerald Hanson Oklahoma corrections director on execution: 'Not pleasant to watch, but ... not inhumane' Alfred Mitchell Marlon Harmon Carlos Cuesta-Rodriguez Clarence Goode Jr. Emmanuel Littlejohn James Pavatt Kendrick Simpson Kevin Underwood Raymond E. Johnson Richard Rojem Ricky Malone Ronson Bush Termane Wood Wendell Grissom Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now