OKC police chief 'disgusted' by social media posts during protests, Nazi symbol probe

Amid protests here and across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, in a June 8, 2020 email to the department: “I am disgusted by the posts recently shown to me and amazed at the stupidity behind them. The posts serve as nothing more than a mechanism to make it much more dangerous for every employee of this department. It is also more difficult to stand up to those criticizing us and say we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”