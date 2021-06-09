 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKC police chief 'disgusted' by social media posts during protests, Nazi symbol probe
0 Comments

OKC police chief 'disgusted' by social media posts during protests, Nazi symbol probe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
GOURLEY OKCPD CHIEF

Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley is pictured in 2019. During a 2020 internal affairs investigation into complaints of personnel policy violations, discrimination and harassment, Gourley emailed the department about the dangers of posting divisive content on social media.

 JIM BECKEL, The Oklahoman file photo

Amid protests here and across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, Oklahoma City Police Chief Wade Gourley said, in a June 8, 2020 email to the department: “I am disgusted by the posts recently shown to me and amazed at the stupidity behind them. The posts serve as nothing more than a mechanism to make it much more dangerous for every employee of this department. It is also more difficult to stand up to those criticizing us and say we hold ourselves to a higher standard.”

Read this story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby rhino born in Israeli zoo

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News