Officials taking different approach to homeless encampment cleanups

Chelsea Hunt was one of the people who volunteered to help. She said she walks along the River Parks trails a few times a week and sometimes takes a bag along to pick up trash.

Thursday’s experience was an eye-opener, she said.

“I was upset with myself, like, 'Why don’t I know more about this?'” Hunt said. “That same area where I love to walk in and enjoy, it happens to be someone’s home. …

"I felt really disheartened today when I left even though I filled up 10 huge 40-gallon trash bags of trash. I felt like I hadn’t really made the impact that probably should have been made.”

Meyer said Thursday was not the first time River Parks has worked with the city and social service agencies to clean up River Parks trails, and he suspects it won’t be the last.

“This is something that just has to be done periodically,” he said. “We have homeless camps in other places, too.”

Gligo said she believes the coordinated effort to address the long-term needs of the homeless — rather than just clearing them out of their camps occasionally — is a better solution for all involved.

“In the past there has been more tension, I think, between cleanup versus cleanout. Now I think we all get that the joint strategy has been far more successful,” she said. “We are balancing the needs and concerns of trail users with the long-term housing strategy to have a place for people.”

