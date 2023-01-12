Officials sign agreement to build south Tulsa-Jenks low-water dam

Jenks Mayor Cory Box didn’t grow up in Oklahoma, but he’s been around these parts long enough to know that people have been talking for decades about building a dam across the Arkansas River between south Tulsa and Jenks.

Thursday afternoon he joined representatives from the city of Tulsa, the Muscogee Nation and the Indian Nations Council of Governments in signing a memorandum of understanding intended to turn that long-sought-after dream into a reality.

“I have heard that for decades many people living in this county have said this would never be built or that it was a promise that couldn’t be fulfilled, but I am happy to tell you that isn’t true anymore,” Box said during a signing ceremony in front of the Jenks Riverwalk. “This will be built — and I am not talking about ocean-front property in Arizona; I am talking about lake-front property in Jenks, Oklahoma.”

The memorandum of understanding commits the four government entities to provide a total of $97.1 million to the project, which is expected to cross the river at approximately 103rd Street and Riverside Parkway.

The Jenks dam was one of two low-water dams funded as part of the 2016 Vision Tulsa capital improvements package. Tulsa voters approved $127.2 million for the two dams, including no more than $64.2 million for the south Tulsa-Jenks low-water dam. However, construction of that dam has always been contingent on the city of Jenks, the Muscogee Nation and/or other entities contributing a minimum of $32.9 million.

The final piece of the funding puzzle was secured in late December when the Muscogee National Council voted to provide $8.6 million to the project.

Muscogee Nation Principal Chief David Hill said the tribe is always happy to participate in local development projects and that he was grateful to be part of this one.

“This is just the beginning of what we offer as the tribal nation,” Hill said. “I think there is more to come, especially seeing the water come here. There are opportunities for us, as our casino River Spirit is just right up (the river).”

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum hailed the collaborative spirit that made the project possible, giving special thanks to the Muscogee Nation and its National Council.

“I want them to know that it is very important to us at the city of Tulsa that this will be a historic success for Creek Nation citizens,” Bynum said, adding that the city will do “all that we can to show how right you were in supporting this.”

The memorandum of understanding includes language stating the city of Tulsa’s intent to enter into an agreement with the Muscogee Nation to assist in the development of approximately 19.3 acres of tribal land bounded by Lewis Avenue, Riverside Drive, 81st Street and 91st Street.

Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley was mayor of Jenks when residents there voted to approve $16.7 million for the project as part of that city's 2016 Vision package. The city later allocated $2 million more to the project.

“It is a momentous step for the south Tulsa region, but more than that, the whole region,” Dunkerley said.

INCOG is contributing $6 million to the project through a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant.

Tulsa city officials have said the dam likely will take five years to complete. Bynum said Thursday that the city has a good cost estimate but that the exact number won’t be known until the design and permitting for the project are completed.

“We have built into the estimates, when we passed this, healthy reserves for it,” he said. “And then we have built in a number of elements into the budget on this that are kind of optional, like a marina, things like that, that if we get to a point where we are seeing that we have cost pinch, we can remove some of those options.”

Box described the dam as the largest economic development project in Jenks’ history, saying it would spur growth for the next 25 years and beyond.

“This is really the true game-changer for the future of our city,” Box said. “We now know for sure how we can plan for our future. We can unite behind a single vision for responsible growth for our (Oklahoma) Aquarium campus all the way south to what you guys know as the River District,” Box said.

The other low-water dam funded through Vision Tulsa is Zink Dam, which is essentially being rebuilt north of 31st Street. That project, along with the new Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge, is expected to be completed in late summer.

2020 video: Zink Lake project breaks ground

Throwback Tulsa: Army Corps approves Arkansas River plan in 2007